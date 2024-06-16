Recruiting predictions surge in favor of Penn State for four-star CB Jahmir Joseph

The temperatures are heating up around the region, and so are the recruiting battles in the Class of 2025. Penn State is hoping to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail after some busy weekends of hosting visitors and it looks like some positive news could be incoming at any moment. A pair of recruiting predictions filed on Sunday show Penn State is the favorite to secure a commitment from four-star cornerback Jahmir Joseph out of New Jersey.

Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, and Lions247 staff writer Tyler Calvaruso each recorded an official crystal ball prediction in favor of Penn State for Joseph on June 16. That seems to be encouraging news for the Nittany Lions as the four-star cornerback is coming off an official visit with Penn State.

On top of that, the latest update to the On3 recruiting prediction machine for Joseph gives Penn State a resounding 92.7% chance of winning his commitment. That rating had been leaning in Penn State’s favor before his official visit, but an official recruiting prediction for Penn State from On3 recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder has helped weigh the rating more heavily in Penn State’s favor.

Joseph is scheduled to take an official visit to South Carolina next weekend. He took official visits to Stanford and Notre Dame in the two weeks prior to his Penn State visit. Joseph is rated as the no. 5 player overall in New Jersey by 247Sports, and he is rated as the no. 23 cornerback in the nation. The 6′-0″ recruiting target Montvale, NJ is entering his senior season with Saint Joseph Regional and has already taken two additional unofficial visits to Penn State.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks no. 13 in the updated 247Sports composite team rankings. That is down four spots from where Penn State ranked at the beginning of the month. Two Big Ten teams, Rutgers and Wisconsin, have moved ahead of Penn State in the past couple of weeks, bumping down Penn State from no. 3 among Big Ten programs to no. 5.

