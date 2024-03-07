Recruiting prediction entered for five-star OT Michael Fasusi to Texas

Texas could be trending to land another five-star offensive lineman as it continues to build into an SEC competitor. And not just any five-star, but one who could end up a Top 10 player when all is said and done.

Inside Texas’ Eric Nahlin predicts Texas to bring in Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi. And while several ratings updates could be on the way over the coming months, the massive tackle ranks highly in On3’s industry ranking.

Fasusi ranks as the No. 11 overall player, No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class. That places the tackle solidly in the five-star category. Should he choose the Longhorns he would join Kelvin Banks, Devon Campbell Jr. and Brandon Baker as elite linemen who took their talents to Austin.

Like with any position, Texas would do well to keep its best players in state. Albeit, the tackle position is likely one of the more important priorities for the team.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine (RPM) seems to view Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Florida as Texas’ top competition. The RPM gives Texas a 86.1% chance to be Fasusi’s college choice with Oklahoma (4.6%), Texas A&M (3.0%) and Florida (1.7%) trailing for now.

The Longhorns have fared well in recruiting offensive linemen since head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood stepped foot on the Forty Acres. They’ll look to continue that trend in the 2025 recruiting class.

