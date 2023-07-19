Recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for four-star DL D’antre Robinson

Texas has emerged as the favorite to land four-star defensive lineman D’antre Robinson.

Rivals’ Jason Suchomel entered a recruiting prediction for Robinson in favor of the Longhorns on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman is rated the No. 50 overall prospect in Florida for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

In 2022, Robinson recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack for Jones High School (Orlando, FL). He’s received a lengthy list of offers including Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and others.

Robinson has a commitment date set for July 20.

