Recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu

Texas has emerged as the heavy favorite for four-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu.

On Friday, Rivals’ Geoffrey Ketchum entered a recruiting prediction in favor of the Longhorns to land Umeozulu. On top of that, On3’s recruiting prediction machine shows Texas as the 86.3% favorite in his recruitment.

Umeozulu is rated the No. 17 edge in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. In 2022, the Allen product recorded 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Zina’s older brother Neto is currently an offensive lineman at Texas.

Texas 🧙‍♂️ pick for Zina Umeozulu (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2024 WDE

✍️ By Geoffrey Ketchum#Rivals #AllGas24 ⛽️🙅‍♂️🛑 #HookEm 🤘🐂 — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ 📈 (@texcrystal_ball) July 21, 2023

