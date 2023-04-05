Recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for No. 1 RB Jerrick Gibson

5
Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is the heavy favorite to land the nation’s No. 1 running back for the 2024 recruiting class.

Another On3 Sports recruiting prediction was entered in favor of the Longhorns for consensus five-star running back Jerrick Gibson on Wednesday.

There have now been three On3 predictions entered for Gibson, all of which favor Texas. On3’s recruiting prediction machine shows Steve Sarkisian’s staff as the 93.8% leader in his recruitment.

Gibson attended Texas’ Junior Day in January and has an official visit to Austin scheduled for June 23, 2023. The Longhorns are hoping to close the deal on the nation’s top running back prospect for the second consecutive year.

Here’s a look at Gibson’s recruitment, ratings, vitals and primary offers.

Confidence level of recent prediction

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

41

1

7

Rivals

4

58

4

12

ESPN

5

2

1

1

On3 Consensus

4

33

1

6

247Sports Composite

5

23

1

6

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, FL

Projected Position

RB

Height

5-10

Weight

200

Recruitment

  • Texas offered on Feb. 25, 2022

  • Gibson attended Texas’ Junior Day on Jan. 21, 2023

  • Official visit scheduled to Texas on June 24, 2023

Primary offers

  • Texas

  • Tennessee

  • Alabama

  • Georgia

  • Miami

  • Florida

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

  • Auburn

  • Notre Dame

  • Florida State

  • Michigan State

  • Arkansas

