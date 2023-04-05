Recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for No. 1 RB Jerrick Gibson
Texas is the heavy favorite to land the nation’s No. 1 running back for the 2024 recruiting class.
Another On3 Sports recruiting prediction was entered in favor of the Longhorns for consensus five-star running back Jerrick Gibson on Wednesday.
There have now been three On3 predictions entered for Gibson, all of which favor Texas. On3’s recruiting prediction machine shows Steve Sarkisian’s staff as the 93.8% leader in his recruitment.
Gibson attended Texas’ Junior Day in January and has an official visit to Austin scheduled for June 23, 2023. The Longhorns are hoping to close the deal on the nation’s top running back prospect for the second consecutive year.
Here’s a look at Gibson’s recruitment, ratings, vitals and primary offers.
Confidence level of recent prediction
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
41
1
7
Rivals
4
58
4
12
ESPN
5
2
1
1
On3 Consensus
4
33
1
6
247Sports Composite
5
23
1
6
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, FL
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-10
Weight
200
Recruitment
Texas offered on Feb. 25, 2022
Gibson attended Texas’ Junior Day on Jan. 21, 2023
Official visit scheduled to Texas on June 24, 2023
Primary offers
Texas
Tennessee
Alabama
Georgia
Miami
Florida
Texas A&M
USC
Auburn
Notre Dame
Florida State
Michigan State
Arkansas