Recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for No. 1 RB Jerrick Gibson

Texas is the heavy favorite to land the nation’s No. 1 running back for the 2024 recruiting class.

Another On3 Sports recruiting prediction was entered in favor of the Longhorns for consensus five-star running back Jerrick Gibson on Wednesday.

There have now been three On3 predictions entered for Gibson, all of which favor Texas. On3’s recruiting prediction machine shows Steve Sarkisian’s staff as the 93.8% leader in his recruitment.

Gibson attended Texas’ Junior Day in January and has an official visit to Austin scheduled for June 23, 2023. The Longhorns are hoping to close the deal on the nation’s top running back prospect for the second consecutive year.

Here’s a look at Gibson’s recruitment, ratings, vitals and primary offers.

Confidence level of recent prediction

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 41 1 7 Rivals 4 58 4 12 ESPN 5 2 1 1 On3 Consensus 4 33 1 6 247Sports Composite 5 23 1 6

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, FL Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 200

Recruitment

Texas offered on Feb. 25, 2022

Gibson attended Texas’ Junior Day on Jan. 21, 2023

Official visit scheduled to Texas on June 24, 2023

Primary offers

Texas

Tennessee

Alabama

Georgia

Miami

Florida

Texas A&M

USC

Auburn

Notre Dame

Florida State

Michigan State

Arkansas

