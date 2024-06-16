Recruiting: What Power 4 programs have done the best job recruiting Florida in early June?

We're almost at the halfway point of June and several high-profile Florida football recruits have made their college decision.

In the past two weeks, Sumner offensive tackle Ziyare Addison committed to Oregon, Wiregrass Ranch cornerback Graceson Littleton committed to Clemson and Atlantic running back Deandre Desinor announced that he is headed to West Virginia.

Most of the players on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 already have taken an official visit or two. They've also been on a handful of other college campuses for camps, workouts, 7-on-7 tournaments or just an unofficial visit. All of those experiences bring players closer to a decision. With the visits piling up, many more announcements are expected in the next few weeks.

Here is a look at five Power 4 programs that have had the most success recruiting Florida players during the first half of June. (Schools are listed in alphabetical order)

Clemson

June commitment: Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch CB)

Graceson Littleton, a Class of 2025 cornerback who plays at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Florida

Perhaps no player in Florida has seen their recruiting skyrocket more over the past six months than Littleton, who committed to Clemson on June 5 after an official visit. Ranked No. 23 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, Littleton has all the skills to be a shutdown corner at the next level. He is the lone Clemson commit from Florida, but his pledge is enough to get the Tigers on the list. Clemson has a handful of other standout recruits on the final week in May, including Homestead wide receiver Cortez Mills, American Heritage cornerback Zae Thomas and Seminole offensive lineman Max Buchanan.

NC State

June commitments: Robert Jones III (Vero Beach CB), Caden Gordon (Santaluces CB), Jamar Browder (Santaluces WR)

Santaluces' Jamar Browder (17) breaks a tackle for a big gain against Monarch on Nov. 17. 2023

NC State picked up commitments from Jones and Browder on June 9, while Gordon followed four days later. Jones is No. 88 and Gordon is No. 96 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. Jones could rise up recruiting boards as he shows he’s fully healed from an injury that sidelined him for almost two months last season. Browder is a big receiver who could be a prime red zone target. Adding those three to a class that already includes Flagler Palm Coast defensive lineman Colby Cronk is a great start in the Sunshine State for the Wolfpack. NC State has two more Florida defenders – American Heritage lineman Omarion Abraham and Gaither cornerback Serious Stinyard – scheduled for visits this weekend.

June commitments: Keon Young (Lakeland S), Taren Hedrick (Community School of Naples OT)

Lakeland (1) Keon Young celebrates a tackle against Bartow during first half action at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland Fl. Thursday October 5 ,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

The Rebels have landed a Florida recruit in each of the first two weekends in June. Young, No. 40 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, is a ball-hawking safety who had six interceptions to go along with 45 tackles in 2023. Hedrick, No. 86 top 100, has the size and length to play tackle in the SEC and is the first offensive lineman Ole Miss has landed in this class. Ole Miss will look to keep the momentum in Florida with IMG cornerback Major Preston visiting this weekend and Escambia safety Ladarian Clardy visiting next weekend.

Oregon

June commitment: Ziyare Addison (Sumner OT)

As a June snapshot, this is a case of quality of quantity. Addison is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the state on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. Not only is Addison really good now, but his frame and athleticism make it easy to see his huge upside. In a bigger picture, Oregon now has the state’s No. 1 receiver (Dallas Wilson) and offensive tackle. The Ducks also have a chance to finish the month strong with IMG linebacker Gavin Nix taking an official visit this weekend and the Zephyrhills defensive back DJ Pickett — the top-ranked player in the state — and Wilson visiting next weekend.

West Virginia

June commitments: Deandre Desinor (Atlantic RB), Romando Johnson (Monarch EDGE)

Any team that can come into South Florida and nab two of the top 65 players in the state certainly deserves a spot on the list. Desinor (No. 30 USA Today Florida Network top 100) was a big part of American Heritage’s regional championship team last season before transferring to Atlantic. Johnson (No. 65 top 100) is a solid pass rusher who likely will play outside linebacker at the next level. Johnson was one of four Florida players to take official visits this past week. Monarch wide receiver Samari Reed (No. 56) also was one of the players on campus last weekend.

