Recruiting Party: Updated list of transfers and recruits set to visit Oregon this month

With the clock ticking down to the start of the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class later this month, it’s been all systems go for the Oregon Ducks’ coaching staff as they work to make significant additions to their roster this offseason.

While a lot of the time when we talk about recruiting visits, the focus is on high school athletes looking to make their college decisions, this edition is a bit different. We now have college athletes coming to Eugene looking to decide whether or not they want to join the Ducks via the transfer portal as well.

There is a good mix of both high school recruits and portal players taking visits to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, meeting with Dan Lanning and checking out the Ducks. Here is an updated list of players that we have confirmed are coming to Eugene over the next two weeks:

4-star CB Caleb Presley (Oregon Commit)

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9401)

National Ranking: 127

Position Ranking: 13

The Buzz: This is a highly important visit for the Ducks, as the recent momentum in Presley’s recruitment has belonged to the Washington Huskies. Presley, who is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, took an official visit to the Huskies last weekend, and there’s been a lot of buzz about a potential flip. If Oregon can knock out this OV in the next couple of days, it may keep him in Eugene.

Official Visit To Oregon Tomorrow👀🦆 pic.twitter.com/a2QauYayoj — Caleb Presley ⁵ 🖤✌🏽 (@CalebPresley5) December 8, 2022

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden (Transfer Portal)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022: 10 Games | 25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD

2021: 11 Games | 21 catches, 239 yards, 1 TD

The Buzz: The Ducks are heavily after Traeshon Holden, one of the better WRs in the transfer portal this offseason. After losing both Dont’e Thornton and Seven McGee to the portal, the Ducks need to retool a bit, and Holden offers some great size on the outside, standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.

📍 — Traeshon Holden (@Traeski11) December 9, 2022

Rhode Island OL Ajani Cornelius (Transfer Portal)

Collegiate Stats

Rhode Island

2022: 11 Games Played (Started in All)

2021: 11 Games Played (Started in All)

2020: 1 Game Played

The Buzz: The Ducks are in need of some reinforcements on the offensive line after losing four of their five starters from 2022, and a potential answer is visiting Eugene this weekend. Cornelius is among the most coveted players in the transfer portal so far, receiving offers from at least 24 schools since entering the portal on November 29.

It’s clear that the Ducks are trying to make an early push for him and bring him across the country to Oregon. Based on what we’ve seen OL coach Adrian Klemm do in the past when it comes to recruiting, Duck fans should feel good about their chances.

4-star DB Kodi DeCambra (Oregon Commit)

Photo Courtesy of Kodi DeCambra

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9028)

National Ranking: 245

Position Ranking: 17

The Buzz: DeCambra has been locked in on his commitment to the Ducks since early summer, but will finally be taking his official visit to Eugene this coming weekend. It will be good to get him on campus one last time and solidify his signing later this month.

3-star WR Trech Kekahuna (Former Wisconsin Commit)

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 3-star (0.8675)

National Ranking: 852

Position Ranking: 119

The Buzz: Kekahuna is a 3-star player who was formerly committed to the Wisconsin Badgers before opening up his recruitment back in November. There are a few predictions in for him to commit to the Ducks, and this visit to Oregon might be what seals the deal.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 3-star (0.8786)

National Ranking: 603

Position Ranking: 42

The Buzz: Solomon Davis is a name that has started growing in Oregon circles as the Ducks start to pursue him more leading up to the early signing period. Davis was offered by the Ducks back in March, but he will be taking his first visit to Eugene this weekend.

Official Visit In Eugene This Weekend 📍@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/cG6M9XTWWl — Solomon Davis (@So1o_Davis) December 9, 2022

4-star ATH/TE Jamari Johnson (Louisville Commit)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment: Louisville Cardinals

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.8908)

National Ranking: 414

Position Ranking: 27

The Buzz: This could be a potential flip target for the Ducks in the next couple of weeks, as Louisville faces some attrition following the coaching change with Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, and Jeff Brohm being introduced as the new head man. Louisville already saw Rueben Owens, the No. 1 RB in the 2023 class, flip to Texas A&M. The Ducks could close in on Johnson during his visit next weekend.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9032)

National Ranking: 307

Position Ranking: 44

The Buzz: The Ducks paid an in-home visit to this growing Texas DL prospect over the past week, and now he is expected to make his way to Eugene in the coming weeks before early signing day. Oregon only offered Porter in October, but they seem to be making ground dup quickly in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire