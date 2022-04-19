Recruiting Party: Updated list of prospects coming to Eugene for Oregon Ducks spring game

Since he accepted the job as the new head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning has been repeatedly saying the spring game would stand as one of the biggest opportunities to land recruits this offseason.

“One of the biggest things that we can do as a fan base and as a staff is to focus on getting guys here on the 23rd for our spring game,” Lanning said. “April 23, 1 p.m., we need to pack the crowd and make Autzen the experience we know it can be.”

That’s what Lanning said back on national signing day, which was on Feb. 4. Since then, the Oregon staff has done a great job of lining up visits and making sure some of the top prospects in the nation will be in Eugene this weekend for the spring game. Autzen will be packed, the sun is supposed to be shining, and it will be a perfect opportunity to keep the forward momentum in the recruiting landscape rolling.

As the spring game gets closer, we will undoubtedly see more players confirm they will attend, and there may be a few who make other plans as well. Regardless, here is an updated list of players we know are planning to be in Eugene this weekend:

5-star QB Jaden Rashada (2023)

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

No. 5 quarterback, No. 29 player overall

Listed Oregon in top 10 in December

Has taken multiple visits to Eugene

Rumors are he will delay visit to Oregon until right before commitment later this spring.

4-star ATH Jurrion Dickey (2023)

6-foot-2, 210 pounds

No. 6 athlete, No. 59 player overall

Listed Oregon in top 13 in February

Has 247Sports crystal ball prediction to commit to Ducks

5-star RB Richard Young (2023)

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

No. 2 running back, No. 19 player overall

Listed Oregon in top 7 in April

5-star DL David Hicks (2023)

6-foot-4, 250 pounds

No. 1 defensive lineman, No. 4 overall player

Listed Oregon in top 11 in November

5-star DL Jayden Wayne (2023)

6-foot-5, 245 pounds

No. 3 edge, No. 27 overall

Told DucksWire in March that he would return for spring game.

Listed Oregon in top 11 in January

4-star WR Johntay Cook (2023)

6-foot-0, 170 pounds

No. 8 wide receiver, No. 41 overall

Did not include Oregon in top 7 last year, but Ducks have picked up recruiting efforts.

4-star LB Blake Nichelson (2023)

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

No. 12 linebacker, No. 170 overall

4-star RB Rodrick Pleasant (2023)

5-foot-11, 180 pounds

No. 9 running back, No. 69 player overall

Listed Oregon in top 13 in February

3-star TE Markus Dixon (2023)

6-foot-4, 230 pounds

No. 27 tight end, No. 480 overall

4-star CB Cole Martin (2023)(Committed)

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

No. 10 cornerback, No. 71 overall

Committed to Oregon Ducks earlier this year

Son of Ducks’ CB coach Demetrice Martin

4-star DL A'mauri Washington (2023)

6-foot-4, 295 pounds

No. 19 defensive lineman, 134 overall

Said Oregon was among his top five schools in February.

4-star CB Justyn Rhett (2023)

6-foot-1, 195 pounds

No. 12 cornerback, No. 107 overall

Did not include Oregon in top 5 in November after decommitting from Notre Dame.

Teammates with safety Kodi DeCambra, who is predicted to commit to Oregon.

4-star edge Blake Purchase (2023)

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

No. 12 edge, No. 105 overall

4-star OT Logan Reichert (2023)

6-foot-7, 345 pounds

No. 21 offensive tackle, No. 268 overall

3-star LB Jerry Mixon (2023)

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

No. 49 linebacker, No. 60 player in California

4-star CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell (2024)

5-foot-10, 170 pounds

No. 7 cornerback, No. 50 overall (in 2024 class)

4-star S CJ Heard (2024)

6-foot-0, 200 pounds

No. 21 safety, No. 188 overall (in 2024 class)

