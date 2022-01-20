Recruiting Party: An updated list of highly-rated prospects visiting the Oregon Ducks this weekend

The recruiting dead period ended before last weekend, and Dan Lanning’s staff has certainly hit the ground running as National Signing Day approaches in early February.

While the lights of Autzen Stadium were shining through the dense night fog a week ago, we can expect to see some more fireworks come from the Oregon campus this weekend, as the Ducks get set to host some of the best recruits in the nation on both official and unofficial visits over the coming days.

To keep track of all the players that will be flocking to Eugene, we put together a list of the names that you need to know. As unofficial visits aren’t tracked anywhere, we had to rely on social media for a lot of the confirmations, which makes it possible that a few players may show up that we were originally unaware of. Nonetheless, here are the guys that we know will be coming to see Dan Lanning and the Oregon campus in the coming days.

4-star IOL Dave Iuli (2022)

247 Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9240)

Ranking: No. 12 IOL // No. 192 overall

Size: 6-foot-5 315 pounds

High School: Pullayup (WA)

Major Offers: Miami (Fla.), USC, BYU, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M,

Has announced Final-3 of Oregon, USC, and Miami

De-committed from Oregon after Mario Cristobal departure

4-star QB Jadan Rashada (2023)

247 Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9812)

Ranking: No. 5 QB // No. 40 overall

Size: 6-foot-4 179 pounds

High School: Pittsburgh (CA)

Major Offers: Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Arkansas, UCLA, Florida, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Utah

3-star ATH Arlis Boardingam (2022)

247 Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8810)

Ranking: No. 30 ATH // No. 481 overall

Size: 6-foot-4 220 pounds

High School: Birmingham (CA)

Major Offers: Florida, Arizona State, USC, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Virginia, Washington, UCLA

3-star CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (87)

Ranking: No. 64 CB // No. 95 player in Texas

Size: 5-foot-11 175 pounds

High School: Waxahachie (TX)

Major Offers: Boston College, Louisville, Washington State, Arizona State, Wyoming

Story continues

4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant (2023)

247 Sports Composite Rating : 4-star (0.9326)

Ranking: No. 20 CB // No. 166 overall

Size: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

High School: Junipero Serra (CA)

Major Offers: USC, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, UCLA, Washington, Ole Miss

4-star EDGE Elijah Rushing (2024)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (90)

Ranking: No. 1 EDGE // No. 21 overall

Size: 6-foot-5 214 pounds

High School: Salpoint Catholic (AZ)

Major Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Washington

3-star CB Demarcus Houston (2023)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (80)

Ranking: No. 25 CB // No. 2 Player in Oregon

Size: 6-foot-2 185 pounds

High School: West Albany (OR)

Major Offers: Oregon State

4-star DL A'Mauri Washington (2023)

247 Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9407)

Ranking: No. 20 DL // No. 138 overall

Size: 6-foot-4 295 pounds

High School: Chandler (AZ)

Major Offers: Florida State, Iowa State, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin

1

1