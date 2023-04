Recruiting Party: Most star-studded visitor list in UO history comes together for spring game

Since Dan Lanning came to Eugene and took over as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks less than two years ago, we’ve started to see an upward trend when it comes to high-profile recruiting visits.

There have been certain weekends over the past year, be it for a regular season game, the annual spring game, or a big-time recruiting weekend in the offseason, where we’ve seen a loaded group of players flock to Eugene, with a handful of 5-stars and numerous high-end 4-stars coming to check out the Ducks.

It’s looking like the visitor list for this weekend’s spring game is going to trump all previous visitor lists.

Over the past several months, high-profile prospects have been declaring that they’re coming to Oregon to check out the campus and facilities at the end of April, resulting in a group of 7 5-stars, and numerou 4-stars expected to be in attendance.

While it may not immediately result in commitments from some of the top guys, there is no arguing the fact that Lanning’s ability to get these marquee players on campus means nothing but good things for the program.

Here’s a list of who is expected over the next several days.

5-star DL David Stone Jr.

247Sports Composite: 5-star (0.9963)

National Ranking: 7

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

Story: David Stone joins long list of 5-star recruits visiting Eugene for Oregon spring game

5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart

247Sports Composite: 5-star (0.9836)

National Ranking: 28

Position Ranking: 4

Commitment: None

Story: 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart locks in visit for Oregon’s spring game

5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing

247Sports Composite: 5-star (0.9883)

National Ranking: 8

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

Story: 5-star Elijah Rushing, No. 8 player in 2024, to visit Oregon for Spring Game

5-star S K.J. Bolden

247Sports Composite: 5-star (0.9957)

National Ranking: 9

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

Story: 5-star S KJ Bolden to visit Eugene for Oregon’s Spring Game

5-star EDGE Colin Simmons

247Sports Composite: 5-star (0.9971)

National Ranking: 3

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

Story: 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons to visit Eugene for Oregon Spring Game

5-star OT Brandon Baker

247Sports Composite: 5-star (0.9814)

National Ranking: 23

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

Story: Brandon Baker becomes latest 5-star to announce Oregon visit for Ducks spring game

5-star EDGE Jordan Ross

247Sports: 5-star (98)

National Ranking: 12

Position Ranking: 2

Commitment: None

4-star QB Michael Van Buren

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9411)

National Ranking: 130

Position Ranking: 11

Commitment: None

Story: Return visits, delayed commitments raise intrigue around UO’s 2024 QB recruitment

4-star S Jarcoby Harpson (2025)

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9275) (2025)

National Ranking: 56

Position Ranking: 7

Commitment: None

4-star WR Jordan Anderson (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9499)

National Ranking: 81

Position Ranking: 14

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star DL Ashton Porter (Oregon Signee)

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9146)

National Ranking: 238

Position Ranking: 29

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9258)

National Ranking: 142

Position Ranking: 24

Commitment: None

4-star LB Kamar Mothudi

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9264)

National Ranking: 150

Position Ranking: 12

Commitment: None

4-star DB Miles Lockhart

247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.8957)

National Ranking: 196

Position Ranking: 18

Commitment: None

3-star DL TJ Lindsey

247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8900)

National Ranking: 418

Position Ranking: 34

Commitment: None

3-star QB Trey Petty

247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8626)

National Ranking: 758

Position Ranking: 50

Commitment: None

3-star WR Terrell Bradshaw

247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8378))

National Ranking: 1,205

Position Ranking: 160

Commitment: None

3-star OT A.J. Burton

247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8511)

National Ranking: 1,069

Position Ranking: 86

Commitment: None

K Gage Hurych

Unrated S Joseph Washington

3-star WR Jaylen Moore

247Sports: 3-star (87)

National Ranking: N/A

Position Ranking: 67

Commitment: None

Unrated WR Caden Negra

247Sports Composite: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Position Ranking: Unrated

Commitment: None

3-star QB Luke Moga

2024 Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope quarterback Luke Moga tells me he will be back in Eugene for the Oregon spring game. pic.twitter.com/Ub2oadPuLL — Max Torres (@mtorressports) April 24, 2023

247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8835)

National Ranking: 515

Position Ranking: 32

Commitment: None

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire