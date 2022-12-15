Recruiting Party: Expected visitors for Oregon Ducks before dead period and signing day

As we continue to speed towards the end of the early recruiting cycle and watch while college football teams make their final push for prospects that they hope to land on or before early signing day, one last weekend of visits is upon us.

With the recruiting dead period starting on Sunday, December 18, this weekend gives coaching staffs one last opportunity to get players on campus for visits, potentially landing a commitment before the early signing period starts on December 21.

For the Oregon Ducks, it’s shaping up to be an incredibly star-studded weekend.

With multiple reports out there that Nike co-founder and Oregon mega-booster Phil Knight will be on campus this weekend, we can expect the Ducks to pull out all of the stops as they try to make a splash in the recruiting world and sign a standout class on Wednesday.

We already know of several players who will be on campus, and we are looking to confirm a few more as the weekend approaches. Here is an updated list of players who will be in Eugene.

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey (Oregon Commit)

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9917)

National Ranking: 14

Position Ranking: 2

The Buzz: This is a big visit for the Ducks, with Jurrion Dickey still uncertain on whether or not he will sign with Oregon this month or wait and take a few more visits before signing in February. We’ll see this weekend if Oregon can convince him to opt for the former option.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9032)

National Ranking: 307

Position Ranking: 44

The Buzz: The Ducks paid an in-home visit to this growing Texas DL prospect last week, and now he is expected to make his way to Eugene before early signing day. Oregon only offered Porter in October, but they seem to be making ground up quickly in his recruitment.

4-star TE Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon Commit)

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9430)

National Ranking: 78

Position Ranking: 4

The Buzz: Kenyon Sadiq is one of the more important commitments for Oregon in this cycle, and the importance has gotten even bigger over the last week. Not only did Sadiq see his stock rise in the recent 247Sports rating update, moving him up to No. 78 in the nation, but his spot on the roster got bigger with the transfer of TE Moliki Matavao. There are no signs that Sadiq’s commitment has wavered at all, so this should just be a great time for him to get together with the coaching staff with enjoy his time on campus.

3-star OL Gernorris Wilson (Oregon Commit)

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Recruiting Rating: 3-star (0.8714)

National Ranking: 768

Position Ranking: 61

The Buzz: The Ducks have a big need at the offensive line position this season both in the recruiting class and through the transfer portal. Gernorris Wilson is a big-bodied player who has developed a nice relationship with coach Adrian Klemm, and he will have a chance to solidify that commitment this coming weekend.

4-star DE Teitum Tuioti (Oregon Commit)

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.8853)

National Ranking: 211

Position Ranking: 22

The Buzz: As the son of Oregon DL coach Tony Tuioti, it’s not a shock to see Teitum locked in with the Ducks and taking multiple visits this time of year. He lives in Eugene and had a breakout season with the Sheldon Irish this season.

Potential big names to come

There are a few names out there of players who Dan Lanning and the Ducks are trying to get into Eugene for a visit this weekend, but they’re attempting to keep them under the radar. One that has picked up buzz is 5-star QB Dante Moore. It’s been rumored that the Ducks are trying hard to get him on campus one last time before the early signing period, potentially getting a chance to meet with Phil Knight as well as new offensive coordinator Will Stein.

As for the other names that I’m hearing, I am going to keep them close to the vest until I can confirm whether or not they will be coming. Should any of them make it for a visit, though, it will classify as major David Hicks-level news for Oregon.

