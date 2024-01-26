Advertisement

Recruiting Party: Ducks’ visitor list highlighted by 5-star safety, 2025 QB commit

Zachary Neel
·7 min read

The Oregon Ducks have been getting after it on the recruiting trail this past week, with their coaches flying all across the country and getting some face time with highly-rated prospects that they are after in the class of 2025.

That will change this weekend, though, as some of those prospects take a trip to Eugene to check out the Oregon campus and visit the Ducks for their Junior Day this weekend.

The list of visitors expected in Eugene is headlined by 5-star safety Faheem Delane, the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class. Here are the other players who Ducks Wire has confirmed will be in Eugene for the weekend:

5-star S Faheem Delane

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9839)

National Ranking: No. 17

Recruiting Class: 2025

4-star RB Dierre Hill

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9612)

National Ranking: No. 81

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Akili Smith Jr. (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9654)

National Ranking: No. 68

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Nolan Keeney

247Sports Rating: Unranked

National Ranking: Unranked

Recruiting Class: 2025

5-star QB Brady Smigiel

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9916)

National Ranking: No. 21

Recruiting Class: 2026

2026 QB Anthony Coellner

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

RB Riley Wormley

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8793)

National Ranking: No. 446

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Kolton Matson

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (84)

Position Ranking: No. 77

Recruiting Class: 2025

TE Bear Tenney

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8881)

National Ranking: No. 379

Recruiting Class: 2025

ATH T'Andre Waverly

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9256)

National Ranking: No. 208

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Jace Eveland

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

IOL Jake Normoyle

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (83)

Position Ranking: No. 71

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Zac Stascausky

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Will Wascher

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Josiah Sharma (Washington Commit)

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (86)

Position Ranking: No. 58

Recruiting Class: 2025

EDGE Luke Webb

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (82

Position Ranking: No. 85

Recruiting Class: 2025

LB LaVar Arrington Jr.

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8639)

National Ranking: No. 585

Recruiting Class: 2025

LB Justin Hill

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9411)

National Ranking: No. 140

Recruiting Class: 2025

DB Kai Callen

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (83

Position Ranking: No. 114

Recruiting Class: 2025

K Rocco Graziano

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Asa Thompson

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL Bott Mulitalo Jr.

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (90)

Position Ranking: No. 83

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL Hakeim Smalls

https://twitter.com/Hakeim_Smalls/status/1740186305932460142

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL FA Siale

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL Jack Sievers

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

LB Wassie Lugolobi

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

S Henry Gabalis

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

CB Josiah Molden

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

LB Luifau Loumoli

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

