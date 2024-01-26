Recruiting Party: Ducks’ visitor list highlighted by 5-star safety, 2025 QB commit
The Oregon Ducks have been getting after it on the recruiting trail this past week, with their coaches flying all across the country and getting some face time with highly-rated prospects that they are after in the class of 2025.
That will change this weekend, though, as some of those prospects take a trip to Eugene to check out the Oregon campus and visit the Ducks for their Junior Day this weekend.
The list of visitors expected in Eugene is headlined by 5-star safety Faheem Delane, the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class. Here are the other players who Ducks Wire has confirmed will be in Eugene for the weekend:
5-star S Faheem Delane
Composite 5⭐️ S Faheem Delane, the No. 1 S in the Class of 2025, is among those slated to visit Oregon this weekend, via @SWiltfong247 🏈
— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 25, 2024
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9839)
National Ranking: No. 17
Recruiting Class: 2025
4-star RB Dierre Hill
4⭐️ RB Dierre Hill, the No. 5 RB in the Class of 2025, is among those slated to visit Oregon this weekend, via @SWiltfong247 🏈
— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 26, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9612)
National Ranking: No. 81
Recruiting Class: 2025
QB Akili Smith Jr. (Oregon Commit)
Some @KUSIPPR highlights#CaliQbs pic.twitter.com/SfNAvW34SA
— Akili Smith Jr (@Akilismithjr) January 21, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9654)
National Ranking: No. 68
Recruiting Class: 2025
QB Nolan Keeney
Junior Year Highlights
(7 Games Played)
28 TDs
2460 Yards
— Nolan Keeney (@KeeneyNolan) November 29, 2023
247Sports Rating: Unranked
National Ranking: Unranked
Recruiting Class: 2025
5-star QB Brady Smigiel
Newbury Park (Calif.) '26 QB Brady Smigiel has a couple of big unofficial visits scheduled for later this month https://t.co/GX8ImTGEsI pic.twitter.com/yE9lZUwCm4
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 11, 2024
247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9916)
National Ranking: No. 21
Recruiting Class: 2026
2026 QB Anthony Coellner
I will be visiting @oregonfootball on the 27th!!!@CoachWillStein @CoachDanLanning @Jordan_Salkin @Locklyn33 @RhysMessner @CoachJackSmith @cobysayyah @SWiltfong247 Thank you @CoachMillz_ and Mike Walker pic.twitter.com/OMP09GO9hk
— Anthony Coellner (@AnthonyCoellner) January 22, 2024
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
RB Riley Wormley
Grateful for the journey this season, though it didn’t kick off as planned. With the grace of God and the incredible support of the Southlake Coaches & Community, I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProtectTheTradition https://t.co/XpTPOvOydT
— 𝑹𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾 (@RileyWormley) December 15, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8793)
National Ranking: No. 446
Recruiting Class: 2025
QB Kolton Matson
(Photograph via Zachary Neel)
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (84)
Position Ranking: No. 77
Recruiting Class: 2025
TE Bear Tenney
JR SZN highlights dropped ⬇️🐻 ™https://t.co/k6eU2YJt3j pic.twitter.com/BOduw045Sx
— Bear Tenney (@BearTenney) December 23, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8881)
National Ranking: No. 379
Recruiting Class: 2025
ATH T'Andre Waverly
(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9256)
National Ranking: No. 208
Recruiting Class: 2025
OL Jace Eveland
Thank you @CoachJoeLorig for coming out to my school today! @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b4JtNjEEUE
— Jace Eveland | 6’7 295 2025 (@jace71eveland) January 25, 2024
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2025
IOL Jake Normoyle
Full Season Highlights:
-Si 6A Lineman of the Year
-Two-time 1st team all-conference OL
-All Conference Lineman of the Year
Love my Coaches and teammates!@jon_eagle @anthonyQnewman8 @CoachLinny @Ryan_Clary_ @BrandonHuffman @AndrewNemec
— Jake Normoyle (@NormoyleJake) November 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (83)
Position Ranking: No. 71
Recruiting Class: 2025
OL Zac Stascausky
End of junior season highlights 6’6” 265 OT @BrandonHuffman @AndrewNemec @CoachPyne67 – https://t.co/AA2lPJq9fE
— Zac Stascausky (@ZacStascausky) December 19, 2023
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2025
OL Will Wascher
(Photograph via Zachary Neel)
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2025
OL Josiah Sharma (Washington Commit)
Check out this highlight updated and revise https://t.co/VJaAR9zDKI
— Josiah Sharma ( Suga 🐻 ) 🇫🇯 (@josiah_sharma) January 14, 2024
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (86)
Position Ranking: No. 58
Recruiting Class: 2025
EDGE Luke Webb
Junior year highlights: @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @bradodom @CoachNua https://t.co/BVo5vTMfh4
— Luke Webb (@LukeWebb_10) December 10, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (82
Position Ranking: No. 85
Recruiting Class: 2025
LB LaVar Arrington Jr.
@ArringtonLavar pic.twitter.com/N51Lc9BwV9
— LaVar Leap Arrington (@LaVarArrington) November 30, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8639)
National Ranking: No. 585
Recruiting Class: 2025
LB Justin Hill
Winton Woods (Ohio) 2025 4-star LB Justin Hill named his Top 10 schools earlier this week. He will be busy in the coming weeks.
– Georgia (likely) on Jan. 13
– Cincinnati on Jan. 20
– Oregon on Jan. 26
– Ohio State or Penn State on Feb. 3https://t.co/iEmF17Htj5 pic.twitter.com/RMgFFuiYgj
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 3, 2024
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9411)
National Ranking: No. 140
Recruiting Class: 2025
DB Kai Callen
State Champions! #OneStrong #Glory2God
#1 Player in ID, 2025'
Season Highlights@hhsramsftbl @CoachJuss @RAREAcademyID @BrandonHuffman @NickFarman55 @Sorrell2519 https://t.co/uamdYDFZ9J
— Kai Callen 5⭐️⏳ (@kai_callen) November 20, 2023
247Sports Rating: 3-Star (83
Position Ranking: No. 114
Recruiting Class: 2025
K Rocco Graziano
(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2025
WR Asa Thompson
sophmore season highlights. @TFordFSP @BrandonHuffman @RFordFSP https://t.co/NxT9iODQCT
— Asa S. Thompson (@asa_thompson5) December 6, 2023
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
DL Bott Mulitalo Jr.
I’m Humbled and thankful to earn a 4⭐️ rating. thank you to my mom,teammates and coaches for pushing me 🙏@BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @LPKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/IyM5TM46a4
— Bott Mulitalo II (@BottMulitalo) August 16, 2023
247Sports Rating: 4-Star (90)
Position Ranking: No. 83
Recruiting Class: 2026
DL Hakeim Smalls
https://twitter.com/Hakeim_Smalls/status/1740186305932460142
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
DL FA Siale
Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2026 defensive lineman Fameitau Siale had a good performance at the @AABonNBC National Combine and has a dozen offers in with some plans for some offseason visits https://t.co/T80f1x6T9k pic.twitter.com/akKsyaRetP
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 9, 2024
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
DL Jack Sievers
Eugene, see yall soon! With the 2026 Wildcats #GoDucks #GoWildcats @JackSievers2 6’5 215 @Hakeim_Smalls 6’5 265@Henry_Gabalis 6’4 195
— Ryan Clary (@Ryan_Clary_) January 26, 2024
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
LB Wassie Lugolobi
Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2026 linebacker Wassie Lugolobi is one of the region's top defensive recruits https://t.co/dCLbF0FLvw pic.twitter.com/t1hZY7Pcr1
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 25, 2024
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
S Henry Gabalis
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
CB Josiah Molden
No such thing as an off-season @eforcefootball @westlinn_fb @8littleMoldens @alexmolden @JordanJ_ @jon_eagle pic.twitter.com/zqzQNk3UAc
— Josiah molden (@Josiah_Molden) December 27, 2023
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026
LB Luifau Loumoli
Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2027 linebacker Liufau Loumoli is closing in on double-digit offers https://t.co/KjTR7uInyI pic.twitter.com/1XihmWasDT
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 25, 2024
247Sports Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Recruiting Class: 2026