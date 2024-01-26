Recruiting Party: Ducks’ visitor list highlighted by 5-star safety, 2025 QB commit

The Oregon Ducks have been getting after it on the recruiting trail this past week, with their coaches flying all across the country and getting some face time with highly-rated prospects that they are after in the class of 2025.

That will change this weekend, though, as some of those prospects take a trip to Eugene to check out the Oregon campus and visit the Ducks for their Junior Day this weekend.

The list of visitors expected in Eugene is headlined by 5-star safety Faheem Delane, the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class. Here are the other players who Ducks Wire has confirmed will be in Eugene for the weekend:

5-star S Faheem Delane

Composite 5⭐️ S Faheem Delane, the No. 1 S in the Class of 2025, is among those slated to visit Oregon this weekend, via @SWiltfong247 🏈 PROFILE: https://t.co/aPhzaHQCGi STORY: https://t.co/5C1wNFn12S pic.twitter.com/IJnM1nOd8d — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 25, 2024

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9839)

National Ranking: No. 17

Recruiting Class: 2025

4-star RB Dierre Hill

4⭐️ RB Dierre Hill, the No. 5 RB in the Class of 2025, is among those slated to visit Oregon this weekend, via @SWiltfong247 🏈 PROFILE: https://t.co/Zri8YbuGFw STORY: https://t.co/5C1wNFn12S pic.twitter.com/KPtmAbI75R — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 26, 2024

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9612)

National Ranking: No. 81

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Akili Smith Jr. (Oregon Commit)

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9654)

National Ranking: No. 68

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Nolan Keeney

247Sports Rating: Unranked

National Ranking: Unranked

Recruiting Class: 2025

5-star QB Brady Smigiel

Newbury Park (Calif.) '26 QB Brady Smigiel has a couple of big unofficial visits scheduled for later this month https://t.co/GX8ImTGEsI pic.twitter.com/yE9lZUwCm4 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 11, 2024

247Sports Rating: 5-Star (0.9916)

National Ranking: No. 21

Recruiting Class: 2026

2026 QB Anthony Coellner

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

RB Riley Wormley

Grateful for the journey this season, though it didn’t kick off as planned. With the grace of God and the incredible support of the Southlake Coaches & Community, I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProtectTheTradition https://t.co/XpTPOvOydT — 𝑹𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾 (@RileyWormley) December 15, 2023

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8793)

National Ranking: No. 446

Recruiting Class: 2025

QB Kolton Matson

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (84)

Position Ranking: No. 77

Recruiting Class: 2025

TE Bear Tenney

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8881)

National Ranking: No. 379

Recruiting Class: 2025

ATH T'Andre Waverly

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9256)

National Ranking: No. 208

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Jace Eveland

Thank you @CoachJoeLorig for coming out to my school today! @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/b4JtNjEEUE — Jace Eveland | 6’7 295 2025 (@jace71eveland) January 25, 2024

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

IOL Jake Normoyle

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (83)

Position Ranking: No. 71

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Zac Stascausky

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Will Wascher

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

OL Josiah Sharma (Washington Commit)

Check out this highlight updated and revise https://t.co/VJaAR9zDKI — Josiah Sharma ( Suga 🐻 ) 🇫🇯 (@josiah_sharma) January 14, 2024

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (86)

Position Ranking: No. 58

Recruiting Class: 2025

EDGE Luke Webb

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (82

Position Ranking: No. 85

Recruiting Class: 2025

LB LaVar Arrington Jr.

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (0.8639)

National Ranking: No. 585

Recruiting Class: 2025

LB Justin Hill

Winton Woods (Ohio) 2025 4-star LB Justin Hill named his Top 10 schools earlier this week. He will be busy in the coming weeks. – Georgia (likely) on Jan. 13

– Cincinnati on Jan. 20

– Oregon on Jan. 26

– Ohio State or Penn State on Feb. 3https://t.co/iEmF17Htj5 pic.twitter.com/RMgFFuiYgj — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 3, 2024

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (0.9411)

National Ranking: No. 140

Recruiting Class: 2025

DB Kai Callen

247Sports Rating: 3-Star (83

Position Ranking: No. 114

Recruiting Class: 2025

K Rocco Graziano

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2025

WR Asa Thompson

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL Bott Mulitalo Jr.

I’m Humbled and thankful to earn a 4⭐️ rating. thank you to my mom,teammates and coaches for pushing me 🙏@BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @LPKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/IyM5TM46a4 — Bott Mulitalo II (@BottMulitalo) August 16, 2023

247Sports Rating: 4-Star (90)

Position Ranking: No. 83

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL Hakeim Smalls

https://twitter.com/Hakeim_Smalls/status/1740186305932460142

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL FA Siale

Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2026 defensive lineman Fameitau Siale had a good performance at the @AABonNBC National Combine and has a dozen offers in with some plans for some offseason visits https://t.co/T80f1x6T9k pic.twitter.com/akKsyaRetP — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 9, 2024

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

DL Jack Sievers

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

LB Wassie Lugolobi

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2026 linebacker Wassie Lugolobi is one of the region's top defensive recruits https://t.co/dCLbF0FLvw pic.twitter.com/t1hZY7Pcr1 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 25, 2024

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

S Henry Gabalis

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

CB Josiah Molden

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

LB Luifau Loumoli

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2027 linebacker Liufau Loumoli is closing in on double-digit offers https://t.co/KjTR7uInyI pic.twitter.com/1XihmWasDT — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 25, 2024

247Sports Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Recruiting Class: 2026

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire