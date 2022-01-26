Recruiting Party 2.0: Updated list of prospects visiting Oregon Ducks on final weekend before NSD

In the rare case that you haven’t taken a look at your calendar recently, the month of January is nearly in the rearview. For college football fanatics out there, that means that National Signing Day is right around the corner.

February 2nd will get all of the glamour, as some of the top remaining unsigned recruits in the 2022 recruiting class will make their final decisions and commit to their respective teams once and for all. However, a lot of the pivotal groundwork that will lead to those decisions is likely to be cemented this coming weekend, during the last days of visits before the recruiting dead period.

As was the case last week, Eugene is soon to be a hot spot for highly-rated prospects yet to make a decision on where they will be playing ball next season. As the weekend draws near, more and more recruits are announcing that they will be visiting the Oregon Ducks’ campus to meet with Dan Lanning and the coaching staff, and make one last look around before settling on a school. While a number of 2022 prospects will be in town, we also know of several 2023, 2024, and potentially even 2025 players who will make their way to Oregon.

Another wrinkle to the weekend for the Ducks will be the fact that a large portion of players who already signed as part of the 2022 recruiting class will also be taking one final visit to campus. While Oregon obviously doesn’t need to spend massive efforts on recruiting them, those players can help sway undecided prospects into joining them in Eugene.

Here’s an updated list of players who have confirmed that they will be taking a visit to Eugene this weekend.

4-star ATH Arlis Boardingham (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.8810)

Ranking: No. 30 ATH // No. 482 overall

Size: 6-foot-4 220 pounds

High School: Birmingham (CA)

Major Offers: Florida, Arizona State, USC, Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Virginia, Washington, UCLA

Other Notes:Recently listed Oregon and Florida in Top-2

4-star LB Emar'rion Winston

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.8810)

Ranking: No. 34 EDGE // No. 481 overall

Size: 6-foot-3 240 pounds

High School: Central Catholic (OR)

Major Offers: Oregon, Florida, USC, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Nevada

4-star CB Cole Martin (2023)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9595)

Ranking: No. 9 RB // No. 87 overall

Size: 5-foot-10 175 pounds

High School: Basha (AZ)

Verbal Commit to Oregon

Major Offers: Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, USC, UCLA

Other Notes: Son of Demetrice Martin, UO cornerbacks coach

4-star TE Jackson Bowers (2023)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9055)

Ranking: No. 12 TE // No. 269 overall

Size: 6-foot-5 225 pounds

High School: Mountain View (AZ)

Major Offers: Oregon, USC, Florida State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Yale, Utah, Washington

4-star ATH Miles Lockhart (2024)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (90)

Ranking: No. 10 ATH // No. 64 overall

Size: 5-foot-10 185 pounds

High School: Basha (AZ)

Major Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

4-star WR Kyler Kasper (2023)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9455)

Ranking: No. 19 WR // No. 122 overall

Size: 6-foot-5 195 pounds

High School: Williams Field (AZ)

Major Offers: Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Nebraska, USC, Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA, Iowa

QB T.C. Manumaleuna (2024)

247 Sports Rating: Unrated

Ranking: N/A

Size: 5-foot-11 180 pounds

High School: North Salem (OR)

Major Offers: Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Louisville

4-star LB Devon Jackson (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9430)

Ranking: No. 12 LB // No. 138 Overall

Size: 6-foot-2 200 pounds

High School: Burke HS (NE)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

4-star DB Jalil Tucker (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9419)

Ranking: No. 17 CB // No. 142 Overall

Size: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

High School: Lincoln HS (CA)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

4-star LB Harrison Taggart (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.8943)

Ranking: No. 35 LB // No. 342 Overall

Size: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

High School: Corner Canyon HS (UT)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

3-star DL Ben Roberts (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8897)

Ranking: No. 47 DL // No. 378 Overall

Size: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

High School: East HS (UT)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

3-star OT Michael Wooten (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8742)

Ranking: No. 46 OT // No. 581 Overall

Size: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds

High School: Sierra Canyon HS (CA)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

3-star ATH Anthony Jones (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8734)

Ranking: No. 39 ATH // No. 605 Overall

Size: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

High School: Liberty HS (NV)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

3-star DL Sir Mells (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8559)

Ranking: No. 128 DL // No. 979 Overall

Size: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds

High School: Liberty HS (NV)

Committed and Signed to Oregon

4-star S Trejon Williams (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9038)

Ranking: No. 24 S // No. 275 Overall

Size: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

High School: Jefferson HS (OR)

Verbally Committed to Oregon

3-star WR Justius Lowe (2022)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (0.8736)

Ranking: No. 38 ATH // No. 597 Overall

Size: 6-foot-1, 182 pounds

High School: Lake Oswego HS (OR)

Verbally Committed to Oregon

4-star WR Joey Olsen (2024)

247 Sports Rating: 4-star (90)

Ranking: No. 15 WR // No. 72 Overall

Size: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds

High School: Lakeridge HS (OR)

Major Offers: Penn State, Louisville, Arizona State, Oregon State, Nevada

3-star RB Josiah Davis (2023)

247 Sports Rating: 3-star (82)

Ranking: No. 54 RB // No. 8 player in Oregon

Size: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds

High School: North Salem HS (OR)

