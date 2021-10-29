Recruiting: A pair of LSU commits on flip watch

This is the time of year where you start to hear rumblings of potential flips across the recruiting landscape. Just six weeks away from the early signing period, plenty of teams are making a run at players committed elsewhere. Two top recruits that have pledged to LSU are the targets of several teams according to 247Sports.

We start with the Elite 11 quarterback, Walker Howard.

Walker Howard, Five-Star Quarterback

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

This seems fairly obvious given the recent visit to Notre Dame for the USC game this past weekend. With the uncertainty surrounding the LSU head coaching search, will Howard fit whatever offense they bring to Baton Rouge with this hire? Howard is a legacy recruit with his father being a former quarterback for the program. However, we have seen legacy players go elsewhere before, just ask Texas about the Brockermeyer boys.

What 247Sports Says…

Ed Orgeron’s exit might seem like the main reason why longtime LSU quarterback commit Walker Howard is looking around, but Notre Dame has actually been courting the five-star signal caller for months now. Howard will likely give the Tigers’ next head coach a chance to recruit him, but the Irish aren’t going to make it easy for LSU to hang onto the Elite 11 finalist, especially after hosting Howard for an unofficial visit this past weekend for the USC game.

Latterance Welch, Four-Star Cornerback

James Mays/Special to the Advertiser, Lafayette Daily Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the main reasons why this name comes as no surprise is what happens to Corey Raymond? He has helped bring some top talent to the Bayou and serves as the defensive backs coach.

What 247Sports Says…