Recruiting: OL Pierre Louis and Brown headline standouts at Jupiter spring jamboree

JUPITER — A pair of offensive linemen took center stage at Jupiter’s six-team spring jamboree on Saturday.

Seminole Ridge rising senior tackle Daniel Pierre Louis and Miami Palmetto rising junior guard Anthony Brown were two of the biggest standouts.

Pierre Louis (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) had multiple pancake blocks and impressed college coaches with his long arms and the way he moved. Pierre Louis also has a very projectable frame and should have no problem adding muscle at the next level.

Pierre Louis has offers from Coastal Carolina, FIU, Western Kentucky and others.

Brown (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) wasted no time Saturday as he helped Palmetto score on its opening drive with three consecutive solid blocks that opened holes for the running game.

Brown has a handful of Power 4 offers, including Arizona, Indiana and Maryland.

Here are some of the other recruits who stood out during Saturday’s jamboree.

Miami Palmetto 2025 DL Davion Dixon

Miami Palmetto rising senior defensive lineman Davion Dixon in practice Tuesday.

No surprise that the Notre Dame commit would find his way onto this list. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman’s strength was on full display as he was either collapsing the pocket or getting into the backfield.

Piper 2026 WR/DB Alex Gammage

Gammage, who played in 11 games as a sophomore, has good size at 6-foot, 175 pounds and did a nice job both as an outside receiver and as a boundary cornerback and has good ball skills.

South Dade 2025 LB Dylan Gill

Gill, a three-star recruit, showed his sideline-to-sideline ability against both Piper and Jensen Beach, making multiple tackles and recovering a fumble. Louisville, FIU, FAU and USF are among the schools to offer the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gill.

South Dade 2026 DB Tedarius Hughes

A big corner at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Hughes was in on several tackles and had an impressive pass breakup against Jupiter. Hughes lined up both as a boundary corner and the slot Saturday. He’s been offered by Florida State, Louisville, Nebraska and others.

Jupiter 2025 CB Jayden Jackson

Jupiter’s Jayden Jackson makes an athletic play in the air on a ball thrown his way. Jackson and the Warriors defense made life difficult for Dwyer throughout Friday’s contest (Aug. 25, 2023).

Jackson is a long defender at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and brings a physical presence. He had several tackles and added an interception on a play where he shut down Palmetto’s quarterback’s first read. Jackson was offered by Tuskegee earlier this month.

Miami Palmetto 2025 LB Jerald James

The Panthers have a talented trio of linebackers, but it was James who flashed the most Saturday. His abilities as a pass rusher were on full display against Jupiter with a sack and a quarterback hit on third down on the opening drive. His offers include FIU, James Madison, Maryland and SMU.

South Dade 2026 DB Tedrick Lee

Lee set the tone with a highlight grab on a two-point conversion early against Piper and didn’t slow down. He brings a physical presence defensively and lined up both in the box and in the secondary. Arkansas, Louisville and Nebraska have offered the 6-foot, 180-pound Lee.

Jupiter 2026 TE/OLB Ayden Passley

Passley is still relatively new to football, but the athleticism and playmaking ability are clear. He has good size, does a great job of shielding defenders from the ball as a receiver and has the length colleges covet off the edge.

Jensen Beach 2025 LB Julius Puryear

Jensen Beach linebacker Julius Puryear (40) intercepts a pass in a high school football game against Martin County, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Puryear is a force for the Falcons wherever he lines up. He was in on several tackles and disrupted other plays with his ability to quickly get into the backfield. He has an official visit scheduled for Delaware in June and also has offers from Air Force, FAU, East Carolina and others.

Miami Palmetto 2025 WR Marquis Robinson

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver was the Panthers primary pass catcher on Saturday and scored a touchdown against Jupiter. He has good speed, is difficult to tackle and showed great athleticism coming back on an underthrown ball and making an impressive one-handed catch that kept the ball from hitting the ground.

Jensen Beach 2027 LB Alex Thornton

Thornton made several plays that reveal a high football I.Q. as well as playmaking ability. He single-handedly sniffed out a fourth down option play by South Dade and made a tackle for loss. Offensively, Thornton had a block in the pass game that might have been the biggest hit of the three night games.

