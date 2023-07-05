Recruiting notes: Missouri adds to Florida haul with pair of top 100 commits

Missouri set off plenty of fireworks the past few days in Florida.

The Tigers landed a four in-state commitments since Sunday, including two players on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 on Tuesday.

Missouri's haul includes Mosley cornerback Cameron Keys, and three from St. Thomas Aquinas: wide receiver James Madison II, linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez and defensive lineman Justin Bodford. Keys, Madison and Rodriguez are the three highest-rated players in the class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Keys is No. 48 on the USA Today top 100. He also took official visits to Kentucky and Vanderbilt in June. Keys had two interceptions and broke up nine passes in 2022.

Madison (No. 65 USA Today top 100) is a long pass catcher at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He caught 19 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns last fall. Madison took official visits to Florida State, Louisville and Missouri last month.

Rodriguez led Aquinas with 93 tackles last season, to go along with 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. Bodford had 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and two passes defended in 2022.

Meikle commits to Indiana

Miramar edge rusher Shamar Meikle announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Tuesday. The 6-5, 205-pounder also took official visits to Coastal Carolina and Toledo in June. Indiana was his lone Power 5 offer.

Meikle had 42 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2022. He was one of the stars of the Palm Beach Gardens spring jamboree in May, which is the same day Indiana offered.

Around the state

USF picked up a commitment from Villages Charter athlete Alvon Issac. The 5-11, 175-pounder rushed for 1,155 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Kylan Fox, a four-star athlete from Grayson (Georgia), committed to UCF on Tuesday. The 6-4, 208-pound Fox also was considering Florida State and Georgia Tech. He is the program's fourth-highest rated prospect to commit since 2000, according to 247Sports.

Florida State added a pair of commitments Tuesday: Good Counsel (Maryland) wide receiver Elijah Moore and Central (Alabama) safety Rydarrius Morgan. The Seminoles already have picked up four commitments in July.

Pine Forest senior offensive lineman Jonathan Daniels released a top three of Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky on Tuesday. The 6-3, 280-pound Daniels is No. 23 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100.

Florida High junior Micahi Danzy (8) returns a punt in the Class 2S state semifinal matchup between Florida High and Bishop Verot on Dec. 2, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won, 38-28.

Florida High athlete Micahi Danzy (No. 36 USA Today top 100) and defensive back Ashton Hampton (No. 81 USA Today top 100) both plan to announce their college decisions on July 15. Danzy took an official visit to Florida State last month. Hampton took official visits to Clemson, Florida, Louisville and Arkansas in June.

Olympia senior safety Jalon Thompson is scheduled to announce his decision on Friday at 2 p.m. He has more than a dozen Power 5 offers, including Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State and UCF.

Palmetto's wide receiver Zy'marion Lang, lands a 59 yard pass from quarterback Zander Smith, off camera, for a touchdown during the matchup against Lakewood Ranch Friday night at Harllee Stadium in Palmetto on October 14, 2022.

Cardinal Mooney senior wide receiver Zy'marion Lang released a top four of Kansas State, Pitt, South Carolina and USF on Monday. Lang will announce his decision on July 30.

