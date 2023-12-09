Recruiting notes: Columbus QB Mendoza rushes for career high in state championship

TALLAHASSEE — Alberto Mendoza keeps finding ways to surprise in the state championship game.

Last year, the Columbus quarterback caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime with the Explorers version of the Philly Special.

This time, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound senior did his best impression of an option quarterback against Mandarin.

Either way, the result is the same: A state title.

Columbus senior quarterback Alberto Mendoza celebrates the Explorers Class 4M championship with wide receiver Javi Mirabal on Friday at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Mendoza set career highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (138) and completed 6 of 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown as the Explorers beat Mandarin 38-19 in the Class 4M championship on Friday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“We knew their DBs were really good, so we knew we needed to pound them,” Mendoza said. “The way this offensive line has developed is absolutely incredible. Obviously, we saw tonight, just pounding the rock. We knew we were going to have to have the running back block and I was going to have to run and that’s what we did. They couldn’t stop us.”

Mendoza, whose previous best career rushing mark was 83 yards against Homestead, was able to keep Mandarin off balance and kept the Explorers offense rolling.

Columbus punted just one time and that came with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The championship game kicked off a busy few days for Mendoza, who is taking an official visit to Indiana this weekend. Mendoza had been committed to James Madison, but decommitted when coach Curt Cignetti was hired by the Hoosiers.

Mendoza said he’s down to two schools: Indiana and FAU. He had an in-home visit with the Owls this week. Mendoza added that he might not sign until February.

“It’s about seeing Indiana,” Mendoza said of his visit. “I love the coaching staff. I have full trust in the coaching staff. It’s about seeing Indiana.”

Recruiting notes

Mandarin junior wide receiver Jaime Ffrench was outstanding in the loss. The Alabama commit caught seven passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Columbus junior safety Bryce Fitzgerald caught two passes for 39 yards and a score, broke up two passes and had one tackle. Fitzgerald’s offers include Auburn, Maryland, Miami, Michigan and USC.

Mandarin senior cornerback Jon Mitchell, a Penn State commit, had four tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Columbus senior edge rusher/outside linebacker Willis McGahee IV recorded eight tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two tackles for loss. McGahee is committed to Nebraska.

Mandarin senior cornerback Antonine Belgrave-Shorter and Drake Stubbs both had eight tackles. Belgrave-Shorter is committed to Penn State; Stubbs’ offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.

Mandarin junior linebacker Hector Chavez had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and rushed for the game’s first touchdown. Chavez’ offering include Miami, Syracuse and Liberty.

