Recruiting: Norland's defensive line impresses at Palm Beach Gardens spring jamboree

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Anyone thinking Miami Norland’s defensive line would take a step backward after losing four FBS signees — three with Power 4 programs — should think again.

The group of rising seniors Darryll and Mandrell Desir and Adrian Farrow and rising junior Michael Smith were dominant in the spring jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens on Friday night.

The Desir twins both had multiple tackles for loss in the opener against Coconut Creek and Farrow added a pair of sacks.

Miami Norland defensive linemen (from left) Mandrell Desir, Adrian Farrow, Michael Smith and Darryll Desir were dominant in the spring jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens on Friday.

Norland uses the four interchangeably along the line, which Vikings coach Darryl Heidelberg thinks will make them more attractive to colleges.

“They’re an awesome group,” Heidelberg said. “They make each other better. They want to see each other succeed. They work hard in the weight room. They want to be the best defensive line in the county and in the state. They’ve accepted that challenge.

“The versatility is great. They know each other’s games, they make adjustments. They know who’s a better pass rusher, who’s a better bull rusher. That versatility is going to make them more recruitable. Two of my twins can play inside and outside, they drop back every now and then. That versatility allows them to be more marketable, especially in today’s game.”

Darryll and Mandrell Desir both have several Power 4 offers and said they will be a package deal at the next level, just as former Norland edge rushers Tycoolhill and Tyclean Luman were last year with Rutgers. Farrow also has Power 4 offers.

Gardens’ jamboree once again lived up to its reputation as major draw for college coaches with more than two dozen in attendance.

Here’s a look at some of the other recruits who stood out Friday.

Atlantic 2026 WRs Javarri Bradley, James Jones and Kamare Walcott

The Eagles rising junior trio impressed in halves against Norland and Fort Pierce Westwood. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Jones caught multiple touchdowns and two-point conversions. Walcott is a shifty receiver with good speed and the ability to make defenders miss. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Bradley is the biggest of three and showed off strong hands and playmaking ability. None of the trio has an offer yet.

Coconut Creek 2025 DL Nimari Brantley

Multiple college coaches said the 6-foot-2, 280-pound Brantley validated everything they’d seen on film with his performance Friday. Brantley has a thick, solid frame and moves well. He and fellow lineman Carlos Alce — who had multiple tackles for loss and a fumble recovery — will make it tough for teams to run up the middle against the Cougars this fall. Brantley’s offers include FAU, Iowa State and Liberty.

Fort Pierce Westwood 2026 CB Jordan Crutchfield

Fort Pierce Westwood rising junior cornerback Jordan Crutchfield gets in position during practice Friday.

It was a mixed bag for Crutchfield on Friday, as he had some outstanding plays but also a few he would like to have back. The good was very good — including an acrobatic catch and a tipped ball that was intercepted by a teammate. Crutchfield has been offers by Florida, Syracuse, UCF and many others.

Norland 2026 WR Damani Downs

A 6-foot-2, multi-sport athlete, Downs has the ability to be a top target for quarterback Ennio Yapoor in the fall. Downs has good speed, strong hands and was able to get separation in both halves and scored a touchdown against Atlantic. Downs picked up his first offer, from Troy, earlier this week.

Atlantic 2025 QB Lincoln Graf

Atlantic's Lincoln Graf tries to outrun West Boca defenders on Nov. 10, 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Graf, who has an offer from Bethune-Cookman, was in complete control of the offense and threw multiple touchdowns to different receivers. Atlantic’s offense has the chance to be very good in the fall with the addition of rising senior running back Deandre Desinor and rising senior wide receiver Teddy Hoffman.

Fort Pierce Westwood 2026 ATH Jabari Monds

Monds, the younger brother of Middle Tennessee State cornerback James Monds III, scored a receiving touchdown and had an interception in the opener against Coconut Creek. Monds doesn’t have any offers yet, but his ability combined with outstanding grades could make him appealing to Ivy League programs.

Coconut Creek 2028 DB Jaquan Washington

Washington impressed with his physical play and also had a pass breakup. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound cornerback picked up his first offer, from USF, on Friday.

Norland 2025 QB Ennio Yappor

One of the state’s most productive receivers shook off a slow start against Creek — not having time to warm up likely contributed — but was his typical self against Atlantic. Yapoor threw multiple touchdowns and was very accurate in the Vikings second half. His offers include Akron, FAU and FIU.

