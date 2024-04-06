Recruiting network predicts four-star receiver to Michigan

Michigan recruiting has been quiet as of late, especially for a team that just won the national title game. Of course, having to replace your head coach and half the position coaches doesn’t help, but it’s been about three months since the last commitment and Michigan even lost their top-ranked commit in the days following the national title game.

However, the Wolverines seem to have gained some momentum on the trail in recent days with a pair of targets trending their way. First, On3 Network’s Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons put in a prediction for Michigan to land four-star receiver Taz Williams Jr. on Monday morning, then 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu put in a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Wolverines for four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway later that day. Whew.

This article will focus on Taz Williams Jr., but you can read more about Galloway here.

Williams Jr. plays at Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot tall and 181 pounds on the On3 website. He holds an Industry Ranking grade of 89.92 which makes him the 283rd highest-rated player in the country and the 39th highest receiver. Williams Jr. is also reporting offers from powerhouses such as Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.

Of course, Michigan already has a highly sought-after quarterback committed in the 2025 class with Carter Smith, but the Wolverines need to surround him with weapons. Michigan’s lone other offensive commit is Eli Owens, but he projects more as a blocking tight end or fullback. A commitment from Williams Jr. would be huge, to say the least. Dipping into the state of Texas for a highly recruited pass catcher is no easy task, and would mark the first big win of the cycle for Ron Bellamy.

Michigan is expected to take three or four receivers in the 2024 class given the depth chart and recent transfer of Karmello English.

