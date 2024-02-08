Recruiting: Names to know and early commitments for the 2025 class

The ink is barely dry on the National Letters of Intent signed on Wednesday, but it's time to close the book on 2024 and start looking ahead to the class of 2025.

Florida is loaded with talent (no surprise there), especially at defensive back and the skill positions.

Zephyrhills defensive back DJ Pickett is the top player in the class. The 6-foot-4, 170-pounder has been a two-way star the Bulldogs the past two seasons and has more than 40 college offers.

Pickett dropped a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Oregon on Dec. 21 — but that was before Nick Saban retired from Alabama and Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the NFL.

Pickett headlines a defensive back class that includes West Orange's Ivan Taylor (Notre Dame commit), Mandarin's Hylton Stubbs, Miami Central's Amari Wallace, Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr., Chaminade-Madonna's Chris Ewald (Michigan) and IMG's Alex Graham.

DJ Pickett (red) playing defensive back at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament on Jan. 28 at Mill's Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The wide receiver group is headlined by Tampa Bay Tech's Dallas Wilson (Oregon), Mandarin's Jamie Ffrench, Homestead's Cortez Mills, Miami Central's Naeshaun Montgomery and First Baptist Academy's Winston Watkins Jr.

Several of the top quarterbacks already have made their commitments, including Bishop Verot's Carter Smith (Michigan), St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett (Wake Forest) and Mandarin's Tramell Jones (Florida State).

Here are 10 names to know in the 2025 class (players are listed in alphabetical order) and a look at the early commitments for in-state schools.

10 Names to Know

Jamie Ffrench (Mandarin WR)

6-foot-1, 180-pounds

Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) splashes into the end zone on an early third quarter touchdown. The Atlantic Coast Stingrays traveled to Mandarin to play the Mustangs in High School football Friday, September 15, 2023.

Ffrench helped guide Mandarin to the Class 4M state championship game in 2023 when he caught 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ffrench committed to Alabama in July but decommitted after Saban retired. His offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, USC and others.

Dallas Golden (Berkeley Prep ATH)

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Golden already was one of the state’s top 2025 recruits, but he put an exclamation point on his recruitment with a epic performance in the Class 2M state championship game (183 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, two total touchdowns, two tackles, one pass broken up). He’ll likely play defensive back or wide receiver in college. Golden has more than 40 offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas.

Ben Hanks (Booker T. Washington CB)

6-foot-1, 160 pounds

Hanks, the son of former Florida and NFL linebacker Ben Hanks, is one of the state’s premier cornerbacks in the class of 2025. Hanks scored four defensive touchdowns in 2023 (three interceptions returns, one fumble return), showing his knack for finding the football and making plays. Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M are among the schools to offer.

Javion Hilson (Cocoa EDGE)

6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Javion Hilson of Cocoa reacts to a defensive play against Dunnellon in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Hilson had a breakout year in 2023 when he had 97 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 44 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles for the Class 2S state champion Tigers. His length, speed and ability to set the edge against the run as well as get into the backfield makes him one of the top edge rushers in the nation. Hilson was committed to Alabama but flipped to Florida State after Saban retired.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (IMG LB)

6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Ben Davis High School senior Thomas Gotkowski (3) is hit by IMG Academy High School junior Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (11) as he runs the ball out of the backfield during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ben Davis High School.

Owusu-Boateng, who started his high school year at DeMatha (Maryland), is the younger brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The IMG standout is fast and physical, can come downhill and also cover in space. Notre Dame, his brother’s alma mater, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami North Carolina, Ohio State and Penn State are among the schools to offer.

DJ Pickett (Zephyrhills DB)

6-foot-4, 175 pounds

Pickett, the cousin of recent Miami signee Booker Pickett Jr., has elite size and the ability to be a shutdown corner or safety. Some schools have floated the idea of Pickett also getting snaps at wide receiver — he had over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2023. Pickett has more than 30 Power 5 offers.

Ivan Taylor (West Orange S)

6-foot, 175 pounds

Taylor, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, is a defender who checks every box colleges are looking for — both from a physical and intangible standpoint. He had 45 tackles, six tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries in 2023. Taylor committed to Notre Dame in December.

6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Raines Vikings Solomon Thomas (65) protects his quarterback from Andrew Jackson Tigers King Massey (55) during The Raines High School Vikings traveled to the Andrew Jackson Tigers home field for their football matchup Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Vikings led 28 to 10 at the end of the half and came away with a 40 to 8 victory.

Thomas is a physically imposing player who moves well and does a great job of getting his man on the ground. He plays tackle for Raines but could move inside at the next level. The state’s reigning discus champion verbally committed to Florida State three days before Christmas.

Jalen Wiggins (Rickards DL/EDGE)

6-foot-5, 245 pounds

It’s not just the fact that Wiggins has a big, projectible frame (which he clearly does), but it’s also about how athletic he is for that size. His speed, power and motor are outstanding – evidenced by his 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks the past two seasons. Wiggins committed to Florida on Jan. 15.

Dallas Wilson (Tampa Bay Tech WR)

6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Wilson is one half of Tech’s outstanding 2025 wide receiver duo along with Santonyo Isaac (UCF commit). He is a big, physical specimen on the outside with the speed and athleticism to get separation downfield. Wilson has been committed to Oregon for more than a year, but several schools will be trying to flip him over the next 10 months.

Early 2025 Commitments for Florida Schools

Florida

Jalen Wiggins (Rickards DL/EDGE), Waltez Clark (Plant RB/LB), Josiah Abdullah (Woodward Ga. WR)

Florida State

Mandarin quarterback Tramell Jones (1) prepares to toss a short pass over Miami Columbus pass rusher Willis McGahee IV (17) during the FHSAA Class 4M high school football championship game on December 8, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Solomon Thomas (Raines OL), Javion Hilson (Cocoa EDGE), Ethan Pritchard (Seminole LB), Tramell Jones Jr. (Mainland)

Miami

Palm Beach Central receiver Waden Charles runs down the far sideline, breaking for the end zone past Wellington defenders in the Wellington Cup on Oct. 27, 2023.

Lamar Williams (Gadsden County OT), Waden Charles (Palm Beach Central WR), Elijah Melendez (Osceola LB), Luke Nickel (Milton Ga. QB)

UCF

Osceola running back Taevion Swint (1) runs with the ball In a 3-4S regional quarterfinal game against Treasure Coast on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie.

Kendarius Reddick (Thomas County Central Ga. ATH), Taevion Swint (Osceola RB), Jaquez Joiner (Cocoa OT), Santonyo Isaac (Tampa Bay Tech WR)

USF

Andrew Hines (Tohopekaliga EDGE), Jabari Smith (Wekiva CB), Caleb Harris (St. Thomas Aquinas OT), Ben Cole (Alonso TE)

Florida Atlantic and Florida International do not yet have any commitments in the 2025 class

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: Names to know and early commitments for the 2025 class