Recruiting: Miami, Michigan among biggest winners of a busy weekend

It was another busy recruiting weekend with a dozen Florida high school football players announcing their college decision.

Michigan made a strong statement on Sunday, getting commitments from two IMG players — running back Donovan Johnson and interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn — within a few hours of each other.

Miami kept up its momentum from the beginning of the week by adding Miami Central safety Amari Wallace and linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin over the weekend.

LSU picked up a commitment from Tampa Robinson edge rusher LaJesse Harrold, who has emerged as one of the premier recruits in the state over the past six months. Harrold is the first Florida player to commit to the Tigers this cycle, but it’s certainly a big win.

Here’s a look at the biggest winners from the weekend.

Michigan

IMG running back Donovan Johnson committed to Michigan on Sunday.

The Wolverines hit the daily double on Sunday with Johnson and Strayhorn. Reality is, we’re probably at the point where it will be more of a surprise when an IMG player or two doesn’t commit to Michigan. The list is highlighted by a pair of NFL first-round draft picks: New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz and Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy. Johnson missed last season with an injury, but he’s got an ideal blend of size and speed when healthy. Strayhorn was one of the most coveted interior linemen in the state and can play any of the three inside spots. Add in the commitment of Cocoa junior quarterback Brady Hart and it was a strong week for the Wolverines.

Miami

Treasure Coast's Lance Stone (44) attempts to stop Osceola running back Elijah Melendez's (10) first down during a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Port St Lucie.

Miami had four in-state commitments during the past week but picking up two outstanding defenders from nearby Miami Central is certainly the highlight. Wallace is a player who can cover a lot of ground and has a knack for making big plays in big moments. Marcelin is a three-star recruit solely because he’s 6-foot rather than 6-2 or 6-3. His production (team-best 109 tackles) and ability to make plays in the backfield (19 tackles for loss, 12 sacks) should translate well to the next level. It’s continuing the pipeline from Central to Miami, which includes current Hurricanes Rueben Bain Jr., Wesley Bissainthe and Armondo Blount. The Hurricanes also received more good news with linebacker commit Elijah Melendez essentially saying he was shutting down his recruiting after his weekend visit.

LSU

The Tigers picked up a major commitment on Saturday with Harrold, the No. 2 ranked edge rusher in the state on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. He has prototypical size (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) and has offers from some of the biggest programs in the country. Harrold shows natural ability and production while used in multiple roles on Robinson’s defensive line. He still can improve his technique, but LSU’s coaching staff will be thrilled with all the tools he’ll bring when he arrives on campus in 2025.

Wisconsin

Buchholz Bobcats defensive lineman Nick Clayton (6) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the Bartram Trail Bears in the Regional Finals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Luke Fickell did a tremendous job recruiting Florida while at Cincinnati and it appears he’s trying to replicate that success with the Badgers. The latest win came Saturday when Buchholz edge rusher Nicholas Clayton picked Wisconsin despite a strong late push from Florida State. Buchholz used Clayton primarily at defensive tackle because of a need on the interior last season, but he should be in for a major senior season now that he’s back on the edge. Clayton’s commitment came just a few days after Monsignor Pace defensive tackle/edge rusher Wilnerson Telemaque committed. Add in Tampa Bay Tech cornerback Rukeem Stroud and Fickell should be pleased with the momentum the Badgers have six months before the early signing period.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: Miami, Michigan headline winners after strong weekend