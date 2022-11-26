RECRUITING: A look at key visitors for Saturday’s matchup against Auburn

As expected, there will be a slew of visitors for the Tide’s matchup against rival Auburn on Saturday. The Iron Bowl has always been a big recruiting weekend for the Tide. This weekend will be no different.

Two high school teammates and 2023 five-star prospects defensive tackle James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw will be in attendance on Saturday. Both recruits have the same top-six schools and have made it clear that they want to team up at the next level. As of right now, Alabama holds the lead in their recruitment, according to On3’s RPM. However, programs like Auburn and Florida have been trying to make their recruiting pitch to them as well. It is good news that both will be on campus on Saturday.

Another highly-touted, 2023 five-star edge rusher that will be in town for an unofficial visit is Keon Keeley. The product of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida will likely choose between Ohio State and the Tide. As of right now, it seems 50-50. That could change this weekend, though. It is something to keep a close eye on.

Despite 2023 wide receiver target Jaren Hamilton being from Gainesville, he doesn’t have Florida as one of his finalists. Hamilton has taken several visits to the Gators, but it seems like the Tide are still the favorite to land him. The three programs that have been pushing for his talents are Michigan, Tennessee, and Alabama. This weekend could be the deciding factor in Hamilton’s recruiting process.

It seems like the Alabama coaching staff will not quit in their pursuit of Alabama native and Florida commit Kelby Collins. Despite Collins’ commitment to the Gators, he has made several trips to Tuscaloosa. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach stays in constant contact with him and his family. It might be a stretch, but the Tide are pulling all stops to flip his commitment.

Several other recruits that will be in town for visits are 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis, 2023 linebacker Arion Carter, 2023 defensive back CJ Blocker and 2023 defensive lineman Rueben Bain.

Needless to say, the Tide are still looking good on the recruiting front. A dominating performance against the Tigers in Saturday’s Iron Bowl could be the icing on the cake for some of these recruits. We will have to wait and see.

