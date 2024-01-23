Recruiting legend Larry Blustein praises this 5-star Ohio State signee as the best player he has ever seen

In 53 years of covering high school football, Larry Blustein has seen just about everything. No one covers Florida like Blustein, so when he sings the praises of Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, it means something.

Blustein made recruiting coverage an art form when it was still a nascent business. And in over five decades of covering Florida high school football, Blustein has been right far, far more times than wrong about a recruit.

His praise for Smith, a class of 2024 wide receiver who signed with Ohio State football during the early signing period, is certainly warranted. The Buckeyes had to fight off Florida State and Miami in the final weeks of the year to clinch Smith’s early signing period signature.

A wide receiver at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida), Smith is a consensus five-star.

And according to Blustein, the now Ohio State wide receiver is the best he has ever seen at the position (Smith enrolled early and is currently in Columbus).

Tremendous praise from a LEGEND. 🗣️4️⃣ @Jermiah_Smith1 @larryblustein Larry Blustein has never seen a player like Jeremiah Smith. pic.twitter.com/nUdYgVF7RP — 305 Sports (@305Sportss) January 22, 2024

This past season, Smith had 90 catches for 1,389 yards with 19 touchdowns. Earlier this month, he played in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome.

Smith’s play this fall helped Chaminade-Madonna finish the season with a 14-0 record and as the second-best program in the nation in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports