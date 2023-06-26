Recruiting update: Jalil Hall talks about his Rutgers football offer on Saturday

Jalil Hall was offered by Rutgers football on Saturday, but the process for the offer has been several weeks in the making.

Rutgers joins a recruitment for the class of 2025 athlete that includes Nebraska, Temple and Virginia Tech. Hall is 6-6-foot-3 and 185 pounds and plays defensive end and wide receiver for Monsignor Bonner (Drexel Hill, PA).

Reaching out to Hall consistently over the last several months, Rutgers was keeping an eye on the talented player. Saturday’s camp afforded Hall the chance to showcase himself in front of the Scarlet Knights’ coaching staff and head coach Greg Schiano.

Running a 4.5 time in the 40 helped lead to Saturday’s offer.

“A couple of months ago I talked to coach Schiano and he loved everything about he just wanted to see my speed,” Hall said. “I ran a great 40-yard dash and after that he went through with the offer.”

Rutgers is the closest Power Five offer in terms of geography for Hall, who has some position versatility but likely plays on the offensive side of the ball in college. He has good length and as he 40-time suggests, he moves well and is fluid.

An intriguing prospect at the next level for sure.

The offer from Rutgers came after his run and the camp experience on Saturday.

“I sat down in coach Schiano’s office with my family and he told how me (that) he loved (the 40 time). He said what he would like to see from me and I delivered that to him,” Hall said of his workout with the Rutgers staff and his 40 time on Saturday. “He also said that that moment right there showed him what type of person I am and why he could see me being in his program as an elite player. “It felt great. I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity.”

