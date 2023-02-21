Recruiting insider: New York’s top recruit, Josiah Brown, has a top 10 that includes Rutgers football

Josiah Brown released his top 10 on Monday, this as the four-star recruit cut down his recruitment. New York’s top athlete, Brown’s cutdown includes some of the biggest programs in college football.

A 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back, Brown is coming off a strong junior season at Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.). He is ranked by 247Sports as the top recruit in New York’s class of 2024 and the No. 124 recruit in the nation.

A versatile athlete, Brown also plays wid receiver for Holy Trinity, one of the top programs in New York.

Brown’s top 10 includes Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Nebraska, Miami, Duke, Syracuse, Penn State, Georgia and Rutgers.

He is also a standout sprinter.

Brown tweeted his top 10 on Monday afternoon:

Brown is no stranger to Rutgers, having been on campus on multiple occasions including in January. He was among many recruits who were on-campus for an event that included a campus tour, dinner with the coaching staff and taking in the men’s basketball team beating Ohio State.

Related

Rutgers football: Three-star recruit Jack Hines is planning a trip to the Scarlet Knights on March 4

Two Long Island players, wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite and safety Ian Strong, were a part of Rutgers’ 2023 recruiting class. During his visit last month, Brown got to talk with Braithwaite and Strong about being freshmen on the football team.

Story continues

“It was great!” Brown told Rutgers Wire following that visit in January. “I got to see my twin Dylan and my good friend Ian Strong. The basketball game was very electric.”

Related

Set to visit Rutgers in March, Connecticut offensive lineman Jack Hines gets offered by Florida State

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire