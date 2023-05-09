Recruiting insider: North Carolina offensive lineman Trenton Mitchell offered by Rutgers football

Rutgers football became the fifth Power Five offer for Trenton Mitchell.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Ashford High School (Gastona, N.C.), Mitchell is beginning to see his recruitment take off. He recently pulled in a pair of Power Five offers.

In mid-April, he was offered by North Carolina State and Virginia Tech. A couple of weeks ago, he visited Maryland for their annual spring game.

With a good frame that can handle more weight in a strength and conditioning setting, Mitchell also has a nice wingspan.

His offer list from Power Five programs now stands at five: Maryland, North Carolina State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech as well as his recent Rutgers offer.

He tweeted about his offer from Rutgers on Monday night, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and offensive line assistant Scott Vallone:

Rutgers made a splash over the weekend, landing four-star Isaiah Crumpler from North Carolina.

Crumpler is ranked the No. 157 player in the nation according to On3. He chose Rutgers over Duke and East Carolina among others.

He cited his relationship with the coaching staff as well as the NFL experience of wide receivers coach Dave Brock in his recruitment as helping to play a role in his decision last week.

Were Mitchell to commit to Rutgers, he’d likely play for Pat Flaherty, who spent two decades in the NFL and won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

