Recruiting insider: Jake Guarnera talks why Rutgers football made his top five including possible commitment date

On Monday, Jake Guarnera announced his final five with Rutgers football making the cut. The three-star offensive lineman is a coveted player from Florida.

A 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman from Pointe Vedra (Pointe Vedra Beach, FL), Guarnera’s recruitment is winding down to a close.

On Monday, he cut down his list to a final five includes Florida, Michigan, North Carolina State, Penn State and Rutgers. He is a consensus three-star recruit and ranked the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the nation by Rivals.

The Scarlet Knights have made Guarnera a priority as the offensive line is a huge area of focus in the program’s rebuilding efforts. They join a group of five, Guarnera says, because their approach to him has been unique.

“The way they are recruiting me. They have been the best team that is making me feel like a need and I like the direction Schiano is moving the program,” Guarnera told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday. “Coach Flats (offensive line coach Pat Flaherty) is also bringing great experience into the program and offensive line development.”

The developing relationship with Flaherty is an interesting one for Guarnera. Having spent two decades in the NFL as a coach, Flaherty is best known for his time as offensive line coach of the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowl titles.

Getting to know Flaherty has been “good” according to Guarnere.

“I’ve been on Zoom with his a couple times and he has taught me a couple of the drills he teaches the offensive line,” Guarnera said.

Guarnera is uncertain if all five programs will get an official visit. That’s because he plans on committing on April 28.

There are some strong connections to Rutgers as father, Jim Guarnera, played for the program in the 1990s as a defensive lineman. Jake has been recruited by Rutgers for nearly a year as he was offered by the Scarlet Knights in late May.

