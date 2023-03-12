Recruiting insider: Damien Shanklin details his recent Rutgers football offer, programs he plans to visit this spring

Last week, Damien Shanklin was offered by Rutgers football, adding another Big Ten offer for a player who is already one of the best in Indiana despite being an underclassman a season ago.

From Warren Central High School (Indianapolis, IN), Shaklin is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. The class of 2025 recruit has a strong offer list that includes Indiana, Iowa, Louisville and Purdue as well as Rutgers.

Last season, Shanklin had 31 tackles, five sacks and 12 quarterback hurries for Warren Central as they went 6-6 on the season.

He details his recent offer from Rutgers football, including the start of the conversation with tight ends coach Andrew Aurich and then a call with head coach Greg Schiano.

“Before I got the offer I talked to the tight end coach (Aurich) then the next day I talked to the head coach (Schiano) and I was very blessed when I got the offer because I know I can go to the school and after coach told me their main three words I felt like I could fit in with them because I see myself going somewhere where it’s more about people and not just you,” Shanklin told Rutgers Wire last week. “And the key three words were F.A.M.I.L.Y, trust and ‘CHOP’ and with those words, I can compare myself with because I know I can hold myself accountable. “But I was very excited when I got the offer. I was blessed because I know they see something in me but with that being said I will like to get on campus and visit.”

Thankful to be in this position 🌟 pic.twitter.com/UGD25IyggA — Damien Shanklin (@D_shanklin42) March 10, 2023

Shanklin is explosive off the edge with prototypical length. He is a sure tackler and good in pursuit.

Rutgers made a strong impression on Shanklin following their recent offer. The opportunity to play in the Big Ten is appealing as is the program’s core values as stated by Schiano.

“I feel like I would fit in perfectly with the school and it’s also amazing that they gave me an offer as a sophomore giving me a chance to play at a high level,” Shanklin said. “It’s more like it about the other people and your teammates and it’s not all about you and that stood out to me because I’m one of the people who puts my teammates first so I can help them get better and get where I’m trying to be.”

This spring, Shanklin is planning to visit Iowa, Louisville, Western Michigan and Purdue. He potentially hopes to set up things with Rutgers as well.

