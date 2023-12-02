Recruiting insider: What 4-star recruit is visiting Rutgers football this weekend?

Lugard Edokpayi is taking an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend. This fall, Edokpayi emerged as one of the top recruits in the region, and Rutgers is squarely in the mix for the talented edge rusher.

In mid-November, Edokpayi announced a final five of Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State and Texas A&M as well as Rutgers. An hour after his list dropped Michigan offered and they appear to be in the mix for the talented prospect from Maryland.

He could potentially join a strong Rutgers football class that includes several four-star recruits in K.J. Duff, Kaj Sanders, Antonio White and Gabriel Winowich.

A class of 2024 defensive end, Edokpayi has great measurables and checks in at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He plays for Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland) and is a four-star according to ESPN as well as On3, where is the No. 28 edge rusher in the nation.

Edokpayi was on the Rutgers campus in early November, where he took an unofficial visit for a 35-16 loss to No. 1 Ohio State. In the loss, Edokpayi said he saw a lot of potential in Rutgers.

“The Rutgers visit was great,” Edokpayi told Rutgers Wire after his visit. “Got to watch the game and talk to some of the coaches. “Got to talk to (the) head coach and it was a great trip.”

Edokpayi plans to commit some time in December and enroll in January.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire