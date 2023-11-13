Recruiting insider: 3-star A.J. Surace plans to join Rutgers football in January
A.J. Surace will be enrolling early, the Rutgers football commit is cleared to join the Scarlet Knights in January.
A three-star recruit, Surace is the No. 9 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports. He committed to Rutgers in early February.
It is an important development for Rutgers and Surace. This gives Surace a jump in learning the offense and participating in spring practice as well as off-season workouts.
Surace is a class of 2024 quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey). He led Notre Dame Prep to a 9-1 record this fall.
As a senior, Surace completed 130-of-188 passes for 1,862 yards. He had 22 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. On 107 carries, he also had 909 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
He held a strong offer list that included Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
“I’m enrolling in January,” Surace told Rutgers Wire.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the family and get to work.”
Surace was recently at Rutgers two weekends ago for a 31-16 loss to No. 1 Ohio State.
“I had a great time. I thought they played a good game and the atmosphere was great,” Surace told Rutgers Wire.
“It’s great to see the progress they’ve made this season and I’m excited to see them keep going.”