Recruiting insider: 3-star A.J. Surace plans to join Rutgers football in January

A.J. Surace will be enrolling early, the Rutgers football commit is cleared to join the Scarlet Knights in January.

A three-star recruit, Surace is the No. 9 player in New Jersey according to 247Sports. He committed to Rutgers in early February.

It is an important development for Rutgers and Surace. This gives Surace a jump in learning the offense and participating in spring practice as well as off-season workouts.

Surace is a class of 2024 quarterback from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey). He led Notre Dame Prep to a 9-1 record this fall.

As a senior, Surace completed 130-of-188 passes for 1,862 yards. He had 22 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. On 107 carries, he also had 909 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

He held a strong offer list that included Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

“I’m enrolling in January,” Surace told Rutgers Wire. “I’m really excited to be a part of the family and get to work.”

Surace was recently at Rutgers two weekends ago for a 31-16 loss to No. 1 Ohio State.

“I had a great time. I thought they played a good game and the atmosphere was great,” Surace told Rutgers Wire. “It’s great to see the progress they’ve made this season and I’m excited to see them keep going.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire