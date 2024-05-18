Recruiting: Homestead QB Malachi Lewis headlines standouts at Palm Beach Gardens jamboree

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Malachi Lewis is one of the best kept secrets in Florida.

At least he was.

After the way Homestead’s 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising senior played during the team’s intrasquad scrimmage last week and during the Broncos two shutout wins at the Palm Beach Gardens jamboree on Saturday, the secret might be out.

Homestead quarterback Malachi Lewis

“The kid is very underrated and flying under the radar for sure,” Ronnie Thornton Jr. said. “That’s why it was important to make sure we got him these type of opportunities. I thought he played well, and he’s done that all spring.”

Lewis led Homestead, the class 3M state runner-up the past two seasons, to dominant wins against Miramar and Gardens on Saturday.

In addition to good size, Lewis showed accuracy, a strong arm and mobility. He did throw one interception, but it was on a deep ball a Gardens defensive back too out of the Homestead receiver’s hands. Lewis did a good job of escaping pressure but remaining behind the line of scrimmage so his receivers could have an extra second to get open. When plays broke down, he showcased good speed and the ability to make defenders miss in the open field.

“I think it went great,” Lewis said. “We still have a lot of work to do. But overall, defense, offense we’re flowing, going fast. I’ve got to get used to this heat though, it’s crazy.”

Lewis is new to Florida as he recently moved from New Jersey. He comes from an athletic family, and his grandfather, Aubrey Lewis, was the first Black captain of Notre Dame’s football team.

Bowling Green and Bryant are among the schools to offer Lewis, but it would be surprising if many more don’t join them in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the other recruits who impressed Saturday.

Treasure Coast 2025 LB Leland Beckford

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Beckford was very active in the Titans wins against Hialeah and Gardens. In addition to being a physical presence, Beckford was consistently around the football and took good angles to the ball carrier. He has offers from Keiser and Webber and been invited to UConn and Brown.

Hialeah 2026 EDGE Terrell Evans

It took a bit for Evans to get going Saturday, but he made a big impact once he did. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound rising sophomore has good length, moves well and has active hands. FAU and USF are among the schools to offer Evans.

Miramar 2025 CB Jeffrey Fye

A long cornerback at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Fye did a good job when tasked with covering Homestead standout wide receiver Cortez Mills. Fye is a physical and has the ability to be a shutdown corner in the fall.

Gardens 2026 OL/DL Keldrick Gooden

Gooden’s ability to start – and give solid, consistent effort – on both sides of the football on a very hot day was the first thing that stood out. Gooden has a big frame at 6-foot-2, 244 pounds, moves well and brought a physical presence.

Homestead 2026 EDGE Michael Harris

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Harris bends well and got into the backfield several times Saturday. He had at least two sacks and forced a fumble.

Homestead 2025 EDGE Johannes Mager

Mager, who came to Homestead from Germany two years ago, impressed with his effort and ability be a disruptive force despite lining up inside rather than on the edge. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Mager knocked down three passes and was consistently winning one-on-one battles with linemen.

Homestead 2025 WR Cortez Mills

Mills, ranked No. 17 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, again showed why he is one of best in the state. His ability to make tough catches along the sideline and high point the ball is elite. Mills has official visits set for Clemson, Florida, Miami and Nebraska.

Hialeah 2025 EDGE Jack Sawyer

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Sawyer, who had 13 sacks in 2023, continued his strong play Saturday with multiple tackles for loss. Sawyer has a quick first step and was able to get into the backfield consistently.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Homestead QB Malachi Lewis headlines standouts at Gardens jamboree