Advertisement

Recruiting: High school football commits from the Class of 2024

Marcus Hartman, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 6—College football teams continue to find plenty of players in the Dayton, Springfield and Northern Cincinnati areas.

More than a dozen area high school seniors signed a national letter of intent to play at the highest level of college football (Division I FBS) in December, but that was just the beginning.

Many more have since committed to schools in the Division I FCS, Division II and Division III.

Here is a list of those to announce their commitments so far:

If you or someone you know would like to be added, email us at Marcus.hartman@coxinc.com.