This former La Salle hoops star will prep at South Kent School

High-major recruit.

That’s the tag now attached to Kelvin Odih. It’s been quite a summer for the former boys basketball standout at La Salle.

Odih will reclassify and repeat his junior year in the prep ranks at South Kent School in the fall. He’ll carry some noteworthy fresh college offers, including a pair with Big East ties and one from his home state. There should be more yet to come for the Providence native and star on the independent grassroots circuit with Rhode Island Elite.

More: Best team in the state? After Odih saves the day for La Salle - again - in win vs. Hendricken, the Rams can say just that right now

“Obviously it’s a blessing, but it’s also something I’ve been working towards,” Odih said. “I knew one day it would happen — I just kept working for it.”

La Salle graduate Kelvin Odih will spend the coming season playing for South Kent.

Marquette, Xavier and the University of Rhode Island are among the schools that have joined the pursuit for Odih’s services. Sacred Heart was first to offer last summer and Albany joined the fray almost a year later. The Golden Eagles, Musketeers and Rams followed in quick succession during the NEPSAC live and a trio of July live evaluation periods.

Odih’s transition from an undersized power forward early in his La Salle career to a legitimate perimeter piece has resulted in some extra attention. He’s proven capable of playing as a third guard and could eventually wind up earning some minutes as a shooting guard at 6-foot-4. Odih is a good athlete who rebounds above his size — working off the dribble and 3-point range have been his areas of focus during this offseason.

More: A look back at the best of the 2023 Boys Basketball season

“Now that I’m playing AAU, I’m handling the ball more,” Odih said. “I’m playing the guard position. My shot has improved a lot.”

Marquette counts a local connection who’s recruiting Odih personally. Cumberland point guard Tyler Kolek was the Big East Player of the Year in 2022-23, leading the Golden Eagles to a regular-season conference title and NCAA Tournament berth. His success in Milwaukee as a fellow state native gives Odih a bit of extra confidence that he could thrive under coach Shaka Smart.

Kelvin Odih, who played at La Salle last season, is being recruited by a number of Division I colleges.

“I was asking (Kolek) questions about the school and how it works,” Odih said. “He was giving me great advice about the school and what it could do for me as far as improving my game.”

Odih is also hearing from a pair of coaching siblings — Sean Miller and Archie Miller. Xavier offered in the midst of the July live periods, creating some possible confusion on his cell phone. URI offered two weeks earlier after hosting Odih on an unofficial visit in late June — 'Coach Miller’ counts for a pair of his new contacts.

“I have the colleges saved,” Odih said. “I put URI and Xavier in.”

The Rams would give Odih the chance to call the Ryan Center home. His last game with La Salle came on that floor, as he exited as a state tournament runner-up and Division I champion. Former grassroots teammate Sebastian Thomas is the most recent state native to play for the Rams, lining up at point guard for two years before a transfer to Albany.

“Just for the fact that I could play in front of my hometown family and friends again, that would be a great opportunity,” Odih said.

Odih shared the stage in Kingston that weekend with a talented group of prospects from the state. Former La Salle teammate Josh Ojuri, East Providence guard Trey Rezendes and Bishop Hendricken backcourt pair Azmar Abdullah and Eze Wali all currently hold Division I offers. Rezendes operates in a grassroots backcourt with Odih while Abdullah and Wali team up with Basketball Club Rhode Island.

“Those are all my guys,” Odih said. “It’s actually great we’re all doing our thing.”

Odih heads for Memphis next week as an invited participant in the College Basketball Academies. Prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes will be put through workouts, 3-on-3 games and full-court matchups at the Memphis Sports and Events Center. The NCAA’s recruiting calendar is currently in a dead period — this four-day event is the lone exception, and Odih figures to be watched by a host of coaches before reporting to Connecticut next month.

“The more training I’m going to get being at prep school now — I can work out more,” Odih said. “The development (coach Raphael Chillious) does with his players, the competition — NEPSAC is better competition. I’m excited for those things.”

