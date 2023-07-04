Recruiting Fireworks: 4-star 2024 receiver Elijah commits to FSU football over Ohio State

Florida State football added another playmaker to its 2024 class and beat out a top-tier program in the process with the addition of four-star receiver Elijah Moore.

Moore, who stands at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, committed to the Seminoles over Ohio State. He announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram Live. He attends Good Counsel High in Olney, Maryland.

The No. 64 wide receiver in the class and the 432nd ranked prospect in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports Composite rankings committed following an official visit to Tallahassee June 16-18.

Moore had been seen as a heavy-Ohio State lean following an official visit to Columbus, Ohio on June 2.

However, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staff hit it out of the park with the visit, earning the commitment.

“It's all about worth ethic and wanting to be successful,” Moore said of his fit at FSU following the visit. “If you work, you're going to be successful. I feel like, if they want to give me the ball, they're going to give me the ball. If we want to win championships, we're going to win championships."

He is the 14th member of the class for the Seminoles, which also includes five-star tight end Laden Thomas and four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.

Moore is the third receiver in the class, joining Four-star receivers Tawaski Abrams and Camdon Frier.

The Seminoles added four-star athlete Ricky Knight III and four-star defensive lineman DD Holmes to their class Saturday and continued their recent hot streak with the addition of Moore.

FSU is expected to pick up a commitment from three-star safety Rydarrius Morgan at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, four-star tight end Kylan Fox committed to Georgia Tech over FSU and four-star receiver James Madison choose Missouri over the Seminoles. Both were seen as FSU leans going into their OVs June 23-25.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 14 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

Four-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 8 quarterback, No. 108 overall

Running back

Four-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 46 overall

Wide receiver

Four-star Tawaski Abrams - Dunbar High - Fort Myers - No. 38 wide receiver, No. 251 overall

Four-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 60 wide receiver, No. 406 overall

Four-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 64 wide receiver, No. 432 overall

Tight end

Five-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 1 tight end, No. 28 overall prospect

Athlete

Four-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 19 athlete, No. 242 overall

Four-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 27 athlete, No. 376 overall

Three-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 30 athlete, No. 402 overall

Linebacker

Three-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 61 linebacker, No. 648 overall

Defensive Line

Four-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 32 defensive lineman, No. 274 overall

Three-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 84 defensive lineman, No. 810 overall

Safety

Three-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 41 safety, No. 436 overall

Kicker

Three-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 5 kicker, No. 1,610 overall

