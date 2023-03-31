Recruiting experts project top QB to sign with Georgia football

Georgia football has been trending lately for the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola (6-foot-3, 220 pounds).

The five-star prospect out of Phoenix, Az., is a former Ohio State commit.

247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong had projected Railoa to sign with the Bulldogs before changing the prediction in favor of the USC Trojans in early March.

Recently, Raiola’s recruitment has taken a turn in Georgia’s favor with an updated prediction from Wiltfong, as well as a projection by On3 Sports’ Jake Rowe.

Both 247Sports and On3 Sports have Raiola headed to Athens.

Raiola has strong ties to Georgia via former Bulldog quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is Raiola’s godfather.

Raiola’s father, Dominic, is a former Nebraska center who spent several years of his NFL career playing alongside Stafford for the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a look at Raiola’s highlight tape.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire