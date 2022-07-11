Recruiting experts predicting 3-star DB Khalil Tate to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes

There’s good news this weekend on one of Iowa’s top remaining defensive targets. Class of 2023 defensive back Khalil Tate out of the Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Ill., has picked up a series of predictions to commit to the Hawkeyes.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Badger247‘s Evan Flood and HawkeyeInsider‘s Sean Bock all submitted crystal ball predictions for Tate to Iowa on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, HawkeyeInsider’s David Eickholt submitted a prediction for Tate to the Hawkeyes.

Rivals experts have been issuing forecasts to Iowa as well. Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport and Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz issued FutureCasts for Tate to the Hawkeyes on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Tate is regarded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. Rivals ranks Tate as the nation’s No. 31 safety and the No. 8 prospect from Illinois. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Tate as the No. 69 safety and the No. 13 player from Illinois.

247Sports lists Tate as the country’s No. 69 athlete and the No. 12 recruit from Illinois. Lastly, ESPN ranks Tate as the No. 71 cornerback and the No. 14 player from Illinois.

Tate registered 63 tackles, five interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles this past season with Kenwood Academy. He also added 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tate is deciding between Iowa and Wisconsin. He also holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

It would be a sensational add to the Hawkeyes’ already impressive 2023 recruiting class. Iowa’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 nationally by Rivals, No. 19 by 247Sports and No. 21 by On3. That ranks fourth in the Big Ten according to each website’s league recruiting rankings.

Here’s a look at Tate’s junior season Hudl highlights at Kenwood Academy, his full recruiting profile and Iowa’s complete list of 2023 commits.

Khalil Tate's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 12 69 Rivals 3 N/A 8 31 ESPN 3 N/A 14 71 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 13 69 247 Composite 3 654 10 57

Vitals

Hometown Chicago, Ill. Projected Position DB Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 21

Visited on June 24

Notable offers

Arkansas

Boston College

Colorado

Illinois

Kansas

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Missouri

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Oregon

Penn State

Syracuse

Tennessee

Wisconsin

