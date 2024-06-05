Recruiting expert projects top EDGE rusher to flip to Georgia

Lincoln Riley has made it a point of emphasis to recruit heavily on the defensive side as he seeks to revamp the public perception of his team and his coaching style. However, one major Trojans commit may be on his way to changing destinations.

On Monday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong changed his recruiting projection for four-star EDGE rusher Isaiah Gibson from Southern Cal to Georgia. Gibson, originally from Warner Robins, Georgia, first committed to the Trojans in March. Gibson is considered by many services to be the top EDGE rusher in the class of 2025.

Gibson is listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. He led Warner Robins High in sacks and hurries a season ago with 17 and 55 respectively, making a habit of terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. In addition to football, Gibson also plays basketball at the school. He visited Georgia on May 31, and has upcoming visits scheduled to Ohio State and Auburn as well.

Georgia currently has one EDGE rusher committed in the class of 2025, that being Darren Ikinnagbon out of New Jersey. The Dawgs have been locked in a series of recruiting battles with the Trojans thus far this cycle, as the Trojans flipped five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry back in March after he had been committed to Georgia for two months.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire