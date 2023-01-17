Recruiting expert ‘crystal balls’ 8 prospects to Notre Dame
There is no such thing as the off-season when it comes to college football. Although games won’t be played until late August, plenty is still occurring. The second signing period for the 2023 recruiting cycle opens in just a couple of weeks, the transfer portal seemingly never lets things sleep, and coaching changes can happen at any time.
Furthermore, recruiting for the 2024 class is all systems go. Notre Dame started this past weekend by blitzing the locals in Indiana and Chicagoland before hosting a huge recruiting weekend on campus. Now predictions for who the next Fighting Irish commitments might be are rolling in.
Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated and 247Sports is as respected of recruiting reporter/analyst as there is in Notre Dame football. He made nine crystal ball predictions for 2024 recruits on Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), eight of which he pegged to Notre Dame. Here is a little info on those eight Irish targets.
Bryce Young
Name: [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag]
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Charlotte Christian
Size: 6-5, 240 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9228
He may have the same name as the star Alabama quarterback who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, but he’s the son of legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman [autotag]Bryant Young[/autotag].
Styles Prescod
Name: [autotag]Styles Prescod[/autotag]
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana)
Size: 6-6, 280 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .8907
Jacob Smith
Name: [autotag]Jacob Smith[/autotag]
Position: Edge
High School: The Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut)
Size: 6-5, 225 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9507
He’s the twin brother of Jerod, who you’ll get to know in very short order.
Jerod Smith
Name: [autotag]Jerod Smith[/autotag]
Position: Defensive Lineman
High School: The Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut)
Size: 6-3, 265 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9181
Dorian Brew
Name: [autotag]Dorian Brew[/autotag]
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Northmont (Ohio)
Size: 6-2, 185 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9743
*2025 recruiting class
Payton Pierce
Name: [autotag]Payton Pierce[/autotag]
Position: Linebacker
High School: Lovejoy (Texas)
Size: 6-1, 225 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9356
Two other recruiting experts on 247Sports have Pierce crystal balled to Oklahoma.
Brauntae Johnson
Name: [autotag]Brauntae Johnson[/autotag]
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: North Side (Ft. Wayne, Indiana)
Size: 6-3, 170 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9584
Justin Scott
Name: [autotag]Justin Scott[/autotag]
Position: Defensive Tackle
High School: St. Ignatius (Chicago, Illinois)
Size: 6-5, 310 lbs.
247Sports Rating: 5-star, .9896
Five-star Scott sets commitment date for end of January