Recruiting expert ‘crystal balls’ 8 prospects to Notre Dame

There is no such thing as the off-season when it comes to college football. Although games won’t be played until late August, plenty is still occurring. The second signing period for the 2023 recruiting cycle opens in just a couple of weeks, the transfer portal seemingly never lets things sleep, and coaching changes can happen at any time.

Furthermore, recruiting for the 2024 class is all systems go. Notre Dame started this past weekend by blitzing the locals in Indiana and Chicagoland before hosting a huge recruiting weekend on campus. Now predictions for who the next Fighting Irish commitments might be are rolling in.

Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated and 247Sports is as respected of recruiting reporter/analyst as there is in Notre Dame football. He made nine crystal ball predictions for 2024 recruits on Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), eight of which he pegged to Notre Dame. Here is a little info on those eight Irish targets.

Bryce Young

Name: [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag]

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Charlotte Christian

Size: 6-5, 240 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9228

He may have the same name as the star Alabama quarterback who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, but he’s the son of legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman [autotag]Bryant Young[/autotag].

Styles Prescod

Name: [autotag]Styles Prescod[/autotag]

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana)

Size: 6-6, 280 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .8907

Jacob Smith

Name: [autotag]Jacob Smith[/autotag]

Position: Edge

High School: The Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut)

Size: 6-5, 225 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9507

He’s the twin brother of Jerod, who you’ll get to know in very short order.

Jerod Smith

Name: [autotag]Jerod Smith[/autotag]

Position: Defensive Lineman

High School: The Loomis Chaffee School (Connecticut)

Size: 6-3, 265 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9181

Dorian Brew

Blessed to receive my 8th D1 offer from The University of Notre Dame 🟡🟢 @CoachMickens @Marcus_Freeman1 pic.twitter.com/9yOX724YHK — Dorian Brew (@BrewDorian15) January 14, 2023

Name: [autotag]Dorian Brew[/autotag]

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Northmont (Ohio)

Size: 6-2, 185 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9743

*2025 recruiting class

Payton Pierce

Name: [autotag]Payton Pierce[/autotag]

Position: Linebacker

High School: Lovejoy (Texas)

Size: 6-1, 225 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9356

Two other recruiting experts on 247Sports have Pierce crystal balled to Oklahoma.

Brauntae Johnson

Name: [autotag]Brauntae Johnson[/autotag]

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: North Side (Ft. Wayne, Indiana)

Size: 6-3, 170 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 4-star, .9584

Justin Scott

BREAKING: Elite DL Justin Scott is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 315 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 16 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 DL)https://t.co/SQv9sOWrU8 pic.twitter.com/G0py4814gr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2023

Name: [autotag]Justin Scott[/autotag]

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: St. Ignatius (Chicago, Illinois)

Size: 6-5, 310 lbs.

247Sports Rating: 5-star, .9896

Five-star Scott sets commitment date for end of January

