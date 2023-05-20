Recruiting: DL Sincere Edwards, Preston Watson put on show in spring game

SANFORD — Highly-recruited defensive linemen Sincere Edwards and Preston Watson put on a show in the spring game between Wekiva and host Seminole on Friday.

Edwards (No. 46 USA Today Florida Network top 100, UCF commit) had a sack, batted down a pass and had multiple quarterback pressures for Wekiva; Watson (No 98 top 100, Duke commit) had three sacks and an interception for Seminole. The Seminoles won the game 35-28.

Wekiva's Sincere Edwards celebrates a play in Friday's spring game against Seminole.

Edwards almost had a potentially game-changing play in the fourth quarter when he appeared to knock the ball away from Seminole’s quarterback on third down and force a fumble that Seminole recovered at its own 1-yard line. Instead of the forced fumble though, the officials changed the call to an incomplete pass and Seminole ended up converting to keep the drive alive.

“Early on, I was trying to get used to stopping the run,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t really looking for pass. But coming into the fourth quarter I didn’t have any sacks. I did miss a sack – that would have been my second sack. Coaches told me to go. When he gave me that green light, go get the money. I got the money. I did miss one. I did drop a couple hundreds coming out of the bank.”

Edwards has been committed to UCF since last August, but he’s still getting recruited by several other programs.

Pitt assistant head coach/defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was one of the few colleges coaches who opted to remain at the game after halftime. Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci and Miami defensive ends coach Jason Taylor were in attendance Friday.

“It means a lot,” Edwards said. “I talk to (Partridge) a lot. Pitt as a school is very high as far as my recruiting. They’re on the board.”

Recruiting news and notes

Wekiva rising senior quarterback Ty’Ray Davis accounted for three touchdowns in the first half — one rushing and two passing. The rushing score was a 73-yard run on the opening drive. Davis picked up his first offer, from Bethune-Cookman, in April.

Seminole rising junior linebacker Ethan Pritchard, one of the state’s top recruits in the class of 2025, had a couple stops including a game-sealing sack on the final play of the game.

Seminole rising junior quarterback David Parks threw a pair of touchdown passes to rising senior wide receiver Justin Rosado and also rushed for the game-winning score with 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Recruiting: DL Sincere Edwards, Preston Watson put on show in spring game