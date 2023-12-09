Recruiting: Dallas Golden's standout performance leads Berkeley Prep to upset win over Norland in Class 2M

TALLAHASSEE — Dallas Golden’s role in Berkeley Prep’s stunning 28-20 win against previously undefeated and nationally ranked Norland in the Class 2M state championship can’t be overstated.

The 6-foot, 176-pound junior athlete rushed 24 times for 155 yards and a touchdown and caught three of the Buccaneers’ six completions for 38 yards and a score on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

But with a state championship medal hanging around his neck, Golden wasn’t in the mood to take any credit.

Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“I can’t do none of this without my teammates and God,” Golden said. “This is all my teammates, (they) get all the praise.”

“We had to give it up got our coach, coach (Dominick) Ciao. It’s his first state championship in years. We had to do it for him. It’s a great team win.”

Golden opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Hayes. After Norland tied the game, Golden gave the Buccaneers a 14-7 lead with a 13-yard scoring run one play after Berkeley Prep’s defense recovered a strip sack.

Berkeley Prep never trailed again. Golden added a 38-yard run – his longest of the game – to get the Bucs down to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. Hayes scored on a 1-yard run three plays later to effectively put the game out of reach.

“We just kept fighting,” Golden said. “We didn’t take any moments or feel like we were on top. We kept fighting like we were down.”

Golden is one of the nation’s top-rated recruits in the class of 2025. His offers include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame.

He said it’s too early in the process to have a list of favorites.

“It’s a blessing,” Golden said. “I’m still taking it all in right now, just taking it all in now, enjoying the moments.”

Recruiting notes

Norland senior defensive back Jamari Howard, a Florida State commit, had eight tackles. Howard wore Florida State gloves during the g

Berkeley Prep junior running back Joseph Troupe finished the game with 128 yards and caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter. Troupe has a handful of offers, including USF.

Norland junior quarterback Ennio Yapoor completed 15 of 20 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards and a score. Yapoor’s offers include Colorado, Houston and Ole Miss.

Berkeley Prep senior defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson had a fumble recovery, blocked an extra point and had a quarterback hurry. Jefferson has offers from Coastal Carolina, FAU, Rutgers, UAB, USF and others.

Norland senior received Ivory Aikens, a South Dakota commit, led all players with four catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Golden's performance leads Berkeley Prep to upset win over Norland