Recruiting: Dallas Golden tops list of uncommitted recruits who impressed in state finals

TALLLAHASSEE — The Florida High School Athletic Association football state championship games didn't disappoint.

Seven of the nine games were decided by two scores or less and several of the state's top recruits had memorable performances with a trophy on the line.

Perhaps no performance meant more to his team than that of Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden, who had 198 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' upset of nationally ranked Norland in the Class 2M final.

Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Golden opened the scoring with a touchdown pass, rushed for the second and set up the final Berkeley score with a long run to the Norland 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

The 6-foot, 176-pound Golden has offers from several of the nation's premier programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame. His showing in the state championship game will only make him more desirable to colleges.

Here's a look at some of the top uncommitted players who impressed in Tallahassee.

Berkeley Prep 2024 EDGE Titus Bullard

Stats: 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble vs. Norland (2M)

Bullard, the son of WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil and younger brother of UCF linebacker TJ Bullard, brought consistent pressure off the edge had an impressive strip sack that led to a Buccaneers touchdown. Florida A&M offered the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Bullard on Saturday.

Miami Columbus linebacker Hector Chavez (10) and safety Jason Ibarra (5) combine to tackle Mandarin running back Deshard Wescott (23) during the FHSAA Class 4M high school football championship game on December 8, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Columbus 2025 LB Hector Chavez

Stats: 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 rushing touchdown vs. Mandarin (4M)

The inside linebacker led the Explorers in tackles and scored the first touchdown of the Class 4S championship game. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Chavez’s offers include Miami, Syracuse and Liberty.

The Cocoa Tigers lead the Bradford Tornadoes 14-6 at the half of the FHSAA Class 2S State Championships at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Bradford 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings

Stats: 5 catches, 52 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup vs, Cocoa (2S)

Cummings opened the scoring with a highlight-reel grab in the corner of the end zone and was able to keep Ohio State commit Jayvan Boggs in check defensively. The 6-foot, 185-pound Cummings has been offered by Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland and others.

Trinity Catholic 2024 LB Jacob Dyer

Stats: 9 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry vs. Cardinal Mooney (1S)

Dyer made plays all over the field for the Celtics, with five of his stops coming either in the backfield or within three yards of the line of scrimmage. Dyer does not have any offers.

Columbus 2025 S Bryce Fitzgerald

Stats: 1 tackle, 2 passes broken up, 2 catches, 39 yards, 1 touchdown vs. Mandarin (4M)

Fitzgerald made plays on both sides of the ball and came awfully close to an impressive interception on one of his pass breakups. Fitzgerald (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) has offers from Auburn, Miami, Michigan, USC and others.

Cocoa 2024 DL Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram

Stats: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble vs. Bradford (2S)

Hawkins-Ingram was in the backfield throughout the Class 2S championship. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior decommitted from Western Kentucky; his offers include Charlotte, FAU, Liberty and others.

Mainland 2025 OL/DL Christian Hudson

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hurry vs. St. Augustine

Hudson’s stats may not be eye-popping, but the Mainland lineman was a key performer on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder has offers from Iowa State, Penn State, UCF and others.

St. Augustine 2025 WR Carl Jenkins Jr.

Stats: 4 catches, 72 yards, 1 touchdown

Jenkins did a great job on his 52-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, getting enough separation and making a touch catch. Jenkins (6-foot-2, 177 pounds) has offers from Arkansas, Louisville, UCF, Wake Forest and others.

Trinity Catholic 2025 EDGE/DL Zach Johnson

Stats: 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception vs. Cardinal Mooney (1S)

Johnson was a difference-maker for the Celtics, and his interception midway through the second quarter helped the team rally from a 21-7 deficit. Johnson does not have any offers.

Aquinas 2027 WR Julius Jones

Stats: 2 catches, 77 yards, 1 touchdown vs. Homestead (3M)

Jones’ 48-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was a great response as Homestead had pulled to within three after back-to-back touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound freshman picked up his first offer, Missouri, last week.

St. Augustine's Trenton Jones (1) strides into the end zone after taking the opening kick back for a touchdown in the Class 3S state championship game against Mainland on Thursday in Tallahassee.

St. Augustine 2025 WR Trenton Jones

Stats: 4 catches, 39 yards, 2 kick returns, 118 yards, 1 touchdown vs, Mainland (3S)

Jones showcased his speed and elusiveness as he opened the game with a 96-yard kick return for a score. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Jones has offers from Wisconsin, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky and others.

Mainland's Dennis King (6) sacks Yellow Jackets quarterback Locklan Hewlett during the Class 3S state championship game in Tallahassee on Thursday.

Mainland 2026 LB Dennis King

Stats: 6 tackles vs. St. Augustine (3S)

King is a physical presence on the Buccaneers’ defense and made several impact plays against St. Augustine. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound King’s offers include Colorado, Purdue and USF.

Cardinal Mooney 2025 CB/WR Chris McCorkle

Stats: 2 catches, 116 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass break up

MOONEY IS THE CHAMP! Chris McCorkle gave Mooney the lead and he took the ring away from Trinity with this game-ending INT!

Cougars win 31-27

⁦@Mooney_FB⁩ pic.twitter.com/xz2rCd2hZV — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 8, 2023

McCorkle made two of the biggest plays in the Cougars championship win – the game-winning touchdown catch and the game-sealing interception. At 6-foot-1, 172 pounds, it’s easy to see why Florida, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue and other have offered.

Homestead 2025 WR Cortez Mills

Stats: 7 catches, 86 yards vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (3M)

Mills was targeted a game-high 12 times and had a highlight-reel worthy, full-extension grab in the fourth quarter. Mills is one of the premier juniors in the state with offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and others.

Lakeland 2026 LB/RB Malik Morris

Stats: 9 carries, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns, 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble vs. Venice (4S)

Malik Morris scores again and Lakeland takes a 40-28 lead. First double-digit lead of the game for either team

10:08 left in the game @LHSDreadnaughts @RoyFuoco pic.twitter.com/78qRjzxKaA — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 10, 2023

Morris was a strong two-way impact player for the Dreadnaughts and showed off his speed with a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give Lakeland its first two-score lead. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder’s offers include North Carolina and USF.

Mainland's Dennis Murrary Jr. (14) runs down the field and scores a touchdown during Thursday night's championship game against St. Augustine.

Mainland 2024 QB Dennis Murray Jr.

Stats: 13 of 21, 210 yards, 1 touchdown, 21 carries, 170 yards, 1 touchdown vs. St. Augustine (3S)

Murray was a headache for St. Augustine’s defense every time he dropped back to pass. Most Murray’s rushing yards were not on designed run plays but instead the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder seeing open grass and taking off. Murray recently picked up an offer from The Citadel.

Homestead 2024 LB Eduardo Nunez

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass break up, 1 quarterback hurry vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (3M)

Nunez was consistently around the ball for the Broncos in the state championship game – as he has been all season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker has a handful of offers including Bowling Green and Western Michigan.

Lakeland 2024 RB D’marius Rucker

Stats: 22 carries, 207 yards, 3 touchdowns vs. Venice (Class 4S)

Amazing run by Lakeland’s D’Marius Rucker!

Dreadnaughts score right before the half, lead 27-21@LHSDreadnaughts @RoyFuoco pic.twitter.com/Zuwrr3yi1g — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 10, 2023

Rucker’s 25-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter showcased his skill – speed, ability to change direction and make guys miss in the open field. Rucker, 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, has offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, USF, FAU and others.

Homestead 2024 QB Joshua Townsend

Stats: 25 of 36, 286 yards, 3 touchdowns, 46 rushing yards, 1 touchdown vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (3M)

It’s not over yet!

Joshua Townsend with a 17-yard TD run!@HSHBroncos pic.twitter.com/hUj94N9qFO — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 9, 2023

Townsend gave everything he had against Aquinas, helping the Broncos recover from a 17-0 halftime deficit to make it a thrilling second half. The 6-foot, 200-pounder does not yet have any offers.

Berkeley Prep 2025 RB Joseph Troupe

Stats: 23 carries, 128 yards, 2 catches, 4 yards, 1 TD vs. Norland (2M)

WOW! Berkeley converts on 3rd and 18!!! Joseph Troupe with the run. #3:07 remaining. Norland has 2 timeouts left

⁦@BPS_Football⁩ ⁦@JojoTroupe⁩ pic.twitter.com/DLIXD97820 — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 9, 2023

Troupe’s punishing run on 3rd-and-18 to help the Buccaneers run out the clock was one of the most memorable plays of the weekend. The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder is a physical runner who has a handful of offers, including USF and Arkansas State.

Venice 2025 RB Jamarice Wilder

Stats: 15 carries, 112 yards, 2 touchdowns vs. Lakeland (4S)

Venice answers right away!

Jamarice Wilder with the TD run

Game tied at 7 with 9:26 left in the 1st@VeniceIndianFB @w_jamarice pic.twitter.com/FTfevFLgQA — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 10, 2023

Wilder made a big impact against Lakeland, scoring the Indians’ first and fourth touchdowns. The speedy 5-foot-9, 180-pound back has offers from Colorado, Michigan State, UCF and others.

Mandarin 2024 RB Tiant Wyche

Stats: 11 carries, 94 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches, 15 yards vs, Columbus (4M)

Mandarin converts on 4th and 1 and gets a whole lot more. Mustangs TD!

Tiant Wyche with the score. He’s had a big 2nd quarter.

Columbus 21, Mandarin 13@jr_tiant @Mandarin_HS_FB pic.twitter.com/qWRg87hheS — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 8, 2023

Wyche had several impressive runs against Columbus’ outstanding front seven. Wyche (5-foot-8, 172 pounds) has offers from Albany, Shorter and others.

