Recruiting: Cocoa WR Boggs vs. South Sumter DB Johnson among top matchups to watch

Two of the state’s top junior recruits likely will see a lot of each on Friday night when South Sumter travels to Cocoa for the Region 3-2S championship game.

The centerpiece of the Tigers potent receiving core is wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Ohio State commit emerged as one of the state’s best after back-to-back standout performances against Venice and St. Thomas Aquinas early in the season.

Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa shakes off Dunnellon tackler Damien Hemmings during their game in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

He comes into the regional final with 70 catches for 1,191 yards and 20 touchdowns. The only other receiver in the state with at least 20 touchdown catches this season is Boone’s Isaiah Mizell (22).

South Sumter likely will counter by putting standout safety Rashad Johnson on Bogg’s side of the field.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Johnson is a physical presence in the secondary who can cover a lot of ground. He has 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and four passes broken up.

Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M are among the schools to offer Johnson.

Here’s a look at some of the other potential individual matchups featuring top recruits to watch during the regional championship games.

Mandarin 2025 QB Tramell Jones vs. Seminole 2024 DL Preston Watson

(Region 1-4M: No. 5 Mandarin at No. 2 Seminole)

Mandarin's quarteback Tramell Jones (1) looks to pass during the first quarter of a regular season high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Mandarin Mustangs defeated the Riverside Generals 50-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jones (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is committed to Florida State. He has thrown for 2,531 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards a touchdown. Watson (6-foot-2, 285 pounds) is committed to Duke. He has 67 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 9 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Cardinal Newman 2024 CB Ricky Knight III vs. Chaminade-Madonna 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith

(Region 3-1M: No. 2 Cardinal Newman at No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna)

Cardinal Newman Ricky Knight III is pulled down on a return Benjamin defender (6) during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Knight (6-foot, 178 pounds) is committed to Florida State. Smith (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is committed to Ohio State. He has 68 catches for 1,083 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Palm Beach Central 2025 DB Tony Williams vs. Monarch 2026 WR Jabari Brady

(Region 3-4M: No. 2 Palm Beach Central vs. No. 1 Monarch)

Palm Beach Central players Tony Williams, (3) and Cameron Dwyer, (23) celebrate their 27-24 win over Benjamin in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

Williams (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Penn State and others. He has 21 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 4 interceptions. Brady (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and others. He has 59 catches for 1,115 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Gaither 2025 DL Antonio Henley vs. Jesuit 2026 QB Will Griffin

(Region 2-3M: No. 7 Gaither at No. 1 Jesuit)

Henley (6-foot, 275 pounds) has offers from Louisville, Penn State, Syracuse, USF and others. He has 67 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and 31 hurries. Griffin (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) has offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others. He has thrown for 3,145 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and 1 touchdown.

Western 2024 QB Davi Belfort vs. Columbus 2024 LB Willis McGahee IV

(Region 4-4M: No. 3 Western at No. 1 Columbus

Western High School quarterback Davi Belfort

Belfort (6-foot, 190 pounds) is committed to Virginia Tech. He has thrown for 2,598 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 487 yards and 9 touchdowns. McGahee (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) is committed to Nebraska. He has 35 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 9 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries.

Central 2025 DB Amari Wallace vs. Norland 2025 WR Jade Card

(Region 4-2M: No. 2 Central vs. No. 1 Norland)

Wallace (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) has offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and others. He has 27 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 passes defended. Card (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) has offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt and others. Card has 32 catches for 686 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Jones 2024 DB James Chenault vs. Tampa Bay Tech 2025 WR Dallas Wilson

(Region 1-3M: No. 4 Jones at No. 3 Tampa Bay Tech)

Chenault (6-foot, 180 pounds) has offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. He has 22 tackles and 4 interceptions. Wilson (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is committed to Oregon. He has 43 catches for 795 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Miramar 2024 EDGE Shamar Meikle vs. Homestead 2024 RB Isaac Brown

(Region 4-3M: No. 2 Miramar at No. 1 Homestead)

Meikle (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) is committed to Indiana. He has 80 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries. Brown (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) is committed to Louisville. He has 954 rushing yards, 220 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

Cardinal Gibbons 2024 QB Michael Merdinger vs. American Heritage (Plantation) 2025 CB Zae Thomas

(Region 3-2M: No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons at No. 1 American Heritage)

Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Michael Merdinger (left) throws during practice Monday.

Merdinger (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is committed to North Carolina. He has thrown for 2,671 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards and 1 touchdown. Thomas (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has offers from Duke, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and others. He has 18 tackles and 2 touchdowns.

Calvary Christian 2025 RB Sean Cuono vs. Berkeley Prep 2024 DL Nikhil Jefferson

(Region 2-2M: No. 2 Calvary Christian at No. 1 Berkeley Prep)

Cuono (6-foot, 185 pounds) has offers from Auburn, Boston College, USF, Vanderbilt and others. He has 967 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards and 9 total touchdowns. Jefferson (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) has offers from Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Rutgers, USF and others. He has 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

Bolles 2024 QB DJ Moore vs. Bishop Moore 2026 EDGE Jake Kreul

(Region 1-2M: No. 4 Bolles at No. 2 Bishop Moore)

Bolles quarterback DJ Moore (1) leads teammates onto the field for a high school football game against Trinity Christian on September 15, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Moore (6-foot, 160 pounds) is committed to Coastal Carolina. He has thrown for 1,851 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kreul (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) has offers from Duke, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Purdue, UCF and others. He has 61 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Dunbar 2024 WR Tawaski Abrams vs. Naples 2024 S Kensley Faustin

(Region 4-3S: No. 4 Dunbar vs. No. 2 Naples)

Kensley Faustin #3 of the Naples High School football team intercepts the ball against Port Charlotte during the Region 3S-4 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Naples won 63-33.

Abrams (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is committed to Florida. He has 266 rushing yards and 40 catches for 594 yards and 5 touchdowns. Faustin (6-foot, 177 pounds) is committed to Auburn. He has 59 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions and 12 passes defended.

Carrollwood Day 2024 WR Bredell Richardson vs. Clearwater Central Catholic 2024 S Andy Jaffe

(Region 2-1M: No. 2 Carrollwood Day vs. No. 1 Clearwater Central Catholic)

Richardson (6-foot, 185 pounds) is committed to UCF. He has 60 catches for 1,077 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jaffe (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is committed to Ole Miss. He has 67 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 forced fumble.

Booker 2026 ATH Karaijus Hayes vs. Bishop Verot 2025 QB Carter Smith

(Region 4-2S: No. 7 Booker at No. 1 Bishop Verot)

Vikings quarterback Carter Smith throws a pass against the Wildcats as Bishop Verot defeated Estero 44-6 in a Region 2S-4 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Hayes (5-foot-9, 150 pounds) has an offer from Miami. He has 39 tackles, 4 interceptions and 8 passes defended. Smith (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is committed to Michigan. He has thrown for 2,128 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 598 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Sebring 2024 RB Travis Kerney vs. Mainland 2024 LB Rodney Hill

(Region 3-3S: No. 3 Sebring at No. 1 Mainland)

Mainland’s Rodney Hill (5) runs down the field during the playoff game against the Satellite Scorpions on Friday, November 10th, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Kerney (6-foot, 205 pounds) has offers from Kentucky, USF and others. He has rushed for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 50 yards. Hill (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) is committed to Tulane. He has 80 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 4 fumble recoveries.

Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo vs. Buchholz 2024 DL Kendall Jackson

(Region 1-4S: No. 3 Bartram Trail at No. 1 Buchholz)

Buchholz Bobcats Myles Graham (2), Buchholz Bobcats Kendall Jackson (8) Buchholz Bobcats Quinton Cutler (10) before the game between Buchholz High School and Bartram High Schoolhool at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 19, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Trujillo (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is committed to UCF. He has thrown for 1,287 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 693 yards and 4 touchdown. Jackson (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) has 42 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and 3 passes defended.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Best individual matchups featuring top recruits to watch on Friday