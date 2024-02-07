Recruiting: Late coaching changes, transfer portal hurting the February signing day

The college football coaching carousel keeps spinning — Jim Harbaugh became the latest to move as he jumped from Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers — and as it does the transfer portal continues to move with it.

With Harbaugh’s decision, three of the four coaches from the College Football Playoff either have retired or left their schools.

Alabama coach Nick Saban retired in January and the Tide hired Washington’s Kalen DeBoer to replace him. Saban’s decision has had ripple effects at Washington, Arizona, Buffalo, South Alabama and San Diego State.

Those schools have seen players jumping into the portal in response to the coaching changes, and Michigan will be no different.

Many high school recruits who signed to play for a certain staff in December have enrolled in college to find a much different program than they were expecting. Not only that, but the amount of players in the transfer portal in response to these late coaching changes is further limiting the options for high school players who didn’t sign during the early signing period.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Transfer portal: Who are biggest in-state winners and impact players?

Florida high school football recruiting: Biggest winners from the early signing period

Florida signing day live updates: Jeremiah Smith sends NLI to Ohio State

USA Today Top 100: Who are the top senior football recruits in Florida?

With the surprising number of late coaching changes and the impact those moves have had on the transfer portal, State of Florida Recruiting H.Q. hosts Jon Santucci and Chris Boyle look at if anything can be done to alter/improve the early signing period.

Considering all the coaching changes after the early signing period, would it be better if the NCAA just went back to the signing day in February.

Boyle: I don’t think so. If you think about it, the semester ends in December and these kids are able to enroll in colleges in time for spring ball. You can’t move it without taking away the idea of early enrolling.

Santucci: On the surface, eliminating the early signing period would fix some of the issues we’ve seen this year. But it would create a whole new batch of issues, including the ones you mentioned, and I can’t image the NCAA would be interested in a change. Players in the transfer portal and early enrollees would suffer. There’s no going back at this point.

Some college coaches have advocated moving the early signing period up to July. Do you think that would help anything?

Boyle: I feel that creates more uncertainty after the fact. You would have to allow kids to get out of NLIs (National Letter of Intent) because there’s always a lot of movement. I don’t think that fixes anything. In some ways it makes it secure because it prevents a lot more players flipping because its more impulsive, but I don’t think it solves the problem of the transfer culture.

Santucci: I think a July signing period would be a bad idea. Speeding up the decision-making process for most players will only mean more guys eventually ending up in the portal. College football fans might not like this, but most players aren’t signing because they fall in love with a school. They’re primarily signing because of the coaches and the, um, opportunities (see NIL). The coach movement in late November and early December is inevitable, so the amount of signed players with buyer’s remorse would be staggering.

Should the NCAA allow the players who signed during the early signing period to get out of their NLI if the coach leaves before the February signing day?

The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nicole and Kalen DeBoer hold up an Alabama jersey after the press conference.

Boyle: I think so. It’s tough because on one hand if you’re an early enrollee and you have to transfer then you’re burning your one move. Any of those guys trying to leave Alabama are burning their one move now. I’m not sure that’s the best course of action that they’re burning it because their coach left right away. I think they should be released from their NLis.

Santucci: Absolutely. This is easy. If you’re a kid who signed with Alabama, you were recruited by and signed to play Nick Saban and his staff. Then you get on campus to find that Saban has retired and been replaced by the former Washington coach who doesn’t really have ties to the Southeast and probably wasn’t part of your high school recruiting at all. That would be terrible. Why should that kid get punished? Let him go find another school if he wants without any punishment.

Has the transfer portal crushed the February signing day for high school players?

The Benjamin School wide receiver and defensive back Amaree Williams warms up before game against Cardinal Newman in their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

Boyle: If you’re a high school athlete and you do not sign in December, your chances to play FBS college football drastically decrease. You need to lock in a spot and hope everything falls into place – the coaches who recruit you don’t leave or get fired and it’s not a situation where immediate help is not needed. With very few exceptions — Cormani McClain last year, Amaree Williams this year — there are very few situations where major teams will look to add players from the high school ranks in February.

Santucci: Agreed. Just look at this year for proof. There still are a handful of unsigned high school players in the state who can play at a high level in college. A couple years ago, their stock would be going up right now. Not anymore. Colleges would rather get a kid from the portal than take a chance trying to develop a high school player. Elite players can sign whenever they want. If you’re not, don’t wait.

Is there a way to fix high football recruiting?

Boyle: I’m not sure. At some point, teams are always going to have a search for immediate help and that’s going to be provided by the portal because you’re able to attract guys who have gone through some form of physical development and have an understanding of what the college expectations are. Recruits at the high school level are the guys that you’re trying to set a foundation with. The number of high school athletes who have an opportunity at the FBS and Division I level is going to shrink based on the fact that you’re going to have some programs who want immediate help. NIL prices are varied as well. It costs money to bring in accomplished, experienced players.

Santucci: I don’t know and the biggest reason is there’s no more loyalty. A rough stretch and the fan base is going to want your head. It wasn’t that long ago that a lot of Michigan fans wanted Harbaugh fired because he wasn’t beating Ohio State. Miami fans are losing patience with Mario Cristobal after two years despite the fact that Miami hasn’t been an elite program in a very long time and he’s got a lengthy contract for a lot of money. Considering that, do you go into the portal or the high school ranks? In addition to that reality, even if you focus on brining in high school players, most of them don’t want to wait a couple years to start and they’re going to leave. It’s a tough climate and it’s not titled in the favor of high school players.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Late coaching changes, transfer portal impact February's signing day