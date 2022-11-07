Recruiting class of 2023 starting to take shape
Recruiting is an inexact science, and the current state of the Nebraska 2023 recruiting class is a perfect example of that. The Huskers currently have 15 commits for this year’s class, and the three primary recruiting services have very different opinions about how they view these commitments.
The rankings now are as follows.
Rivals: 33rd
On3: 29th
247Sports: 32th
Regarding Big Ten recruiting class rankings, the Huskers are positioned right near the middle of the conference.
Rivals: 6th out of 14
On3: 5th out of 14
247Sports: 6th out of 14
And Nebraska is not done. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph and staff continue to remain aggressive on the recruiting trail, and once the hire of a new head coach is made, I expect to see things intensify. The signing day for the class of 2023 will take place on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
Look below at the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023, as well as the rankings of each commit through the major recruiting services.
Benjamin Brahmer - Tight End - Pierce, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j
— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
Gunnar Gottula - Offensive Line - Lincoln, NE
Rivals: 4-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct
— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Dwight Bootle - Defensive Back - Miami, FL
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) February 1, 2022
Sam Sledge - Offensive Line - Omaha, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV
— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
Jaidyn Doss - Wide Receiver - Peculiar, MO
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k
— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
Barry Jackson - Wide Receiver - Ellenwood, Georgia
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
1000% committed @HuskerFBNation #GBR❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTXlXZcnoj
— Barry Jackson jr.✝️🛸 (@Hollywoodbj1) July 2, 2022
Brock Knutson - Offensive Line - Scottsbluff, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx
— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
Riley Van Poppel - Defensive Line - Argyle, TX
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 4-Star
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6
— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
Maverick Noonan - Defensive End - Omaha, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3
— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
Hayden Moore - Linebacker - Aurora, CO
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED‼️ #GBR ☠️🌽 ☠️ @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SeanDillonNU @RJHSFootball @CoachFilleman pic.twitter.com/qo3JhrZyA9
— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) June 21, 2022
Dylan Rogers - Linebacker - Cypress, Texas
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
Done deal.☠️ #GBR @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/ck784xYW7c
— Dylan Rogers (@drogers041) July 5, 2022
Omarion Miller - Wide Receiver - Vivian, Louisiana
Rivals: 4-Star
On3: 4-Star
247Sports: 4-Star
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW
— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
William Watson III - Quarterback - Springfield, MA
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
Arnold Barnes - Running Back - New Orleans, LA
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
Done deal #GBR💯 pic.twitter.com/nvcCMOihrx
— “DUDA”✞ ARNOLD BARNES III (@Duda_gocrazy) November 1, 2022
Malachi Coleman - ATH - Lincoln, NE
Rivals: 4-Star
On3: 4-Star
247Sports: 4-Star
@HuskerFBNation…I'm staying home!! #GBR @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @ParkerThune @Huskers @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/U8vY5HFHOG
— Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) October 22, 2022
