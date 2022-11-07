Recruiting class of 2023 starting to take shape

Recruiting is an inexact science, and the current state of the Nebraska 2023 recruiting class is a perfect example of that. The Huskers currently have 15 commits for this year’s class, and the three primary recruiting services have very different opinions about how they view these commitments.

The rankings now are as follows.

Rivals: 33rd

On3: 29th

247Sports: 32th

Regarding Big Ten recruiting class rankings, the Huskers are positioned right near the middle of the conference.

Rivals: 6th out of 14

On3: 5th out of 14

247Sports: 6th out of 14

And Nebraska is not done. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph and staff continue to remain aggressive on the recruiting trail, and once the hire of a new head coach is made, I expect to see things intensify. The signing day for the class of 2023 will take place on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

Look below at the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023, as well as the rankings of each commit through the major recruiting services.

Benjamin Brahmer - Tight End - Pierce, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j — Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021

Gunnar Gottula - Offensive Line - Lincoln, NE

Rivals: 4-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Dwight Bootle - Defensive Back - Miami, FL

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Sam Sledge - Offensive Line - Omaha, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Jaidyn Doss - Wide Receiver - Peculiar, MO

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Barry Jackson - Wide Receiver - Ellenwood, Georgia

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Brock Knutson - Offensive Line - Scottsbluff, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Riley Van Poppel - Defensive Line - Argyle, TX

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 4-Star

Maverick Noonan - Defensive End - Omaha, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Hayden Moore - Linebacker - Aurora, CO

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Dylan Rogers - Linebacker - Cypress, Texas

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Omarion Miller - Wide Receiver - Vivian, Louisiana

Rivals: 4-Star

On3: 4-Star

247Sports: 4-Star

William Watson III - Quarterback - Springfield, MA

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Arnold Barnes - Running Back - New Orleans, LA

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Malachi Coleman - ATH - Lincoln, NE

Rivals: 4-Star

On3: 4-Star

247Sports: 4-Star

