Recruiting check in: Players on the radar for Penn State football

Penn State heads to Auburn this week to take on the Tigers. On top of that, James Franklin has been busy on the recruiting train. Penn State recently added to its Class of 2023 recruiting haul as the current recruiting class begins to put the final pieces together before the early signing period in December. It will be here before you know it!

Starting off the season with a 2-0 record certainly helps the good vibes going on the recruiting trail, and this weekend could be a good opportunity to show that Penn State can go into any environment and put up a good fight and come away with a win, even if it is in SEC territory.

Let’s take a look at the recruits the Nittany Lions have brought in recently and ones on their radar.

Zion Tracy - Committed

To start, the Nittany Lions brought in a talented 3-star defensive back in Zion Tracy from New York.

Tracy didn’t have a whole lot of offers from around the country. Besides Penn State, his biggest one was Syracuse. Tracy will come into a talented young secondary room that will be losing some key players in [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] and [autotag]Joey Porter Jr[/autotag].

Stacy Gage - 2024 RB - radar watch

This is another name to keep an eye on. The 2024 running back has a ton of offers from around the country.

Offers on the Table thus far for Class of 2024 RB Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) The 5’11 205 RB from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 RB) Which Fanbase Can Show the Most Love?👇🏽https://t.co/hxAFYL65U4 pic.twitter.com/uP6ORRhrnX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 31, 2022

The quick and elusive back stands at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds. He is one of the top running backs in the 2024 recruiting class.

Story continues

It’s still early in his recruiting process, but Gage will be an intriguing name to watch and see him narrow down his top list of schools.

T.A. Cunningham - 2024 - radar watch

This last player is another interesting one to watch. The top 20 player in the 2024 recruiting class released his top 13 last month that featured Penn State in the mix.

BREAKING: Elite DL T.A. Cunningham has narrowed his list from 58 offers to a Top 13 The 6’6 265 DL from Los Alamitos, CA is ranked as a Top 20 player in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/ocBfGfe3xm pic.twitter.com/1cJ13RPpc8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2022

Cunningham currently has a 100% Crystal Ball prediction to Oklahoma. Other Big Ten schools in the mix include Michigan and Michigan State.

Like Gage, it is still fairly early in the recruiting process for Cunningham. Despite receiving an Oklahoma Crystal Ball prediction by experts, his recruiting process will still be an intriguing one to watch.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire