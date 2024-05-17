Recruiting: Central RB Ze'Quan Wright headlines list of standouts at Gibbons jamboree

FORT LAUDERDALE — Ze’Quan Wright made a great first impression Thursday. His second one might have been even better.

With more than a dozen college coaches in attendance at Cardinal Gibbon’s spring jamboree, Palm Beach Central’s rising senior took his first two carries for long touchdown runs. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Wright had over 100 rushing yards and scored twice in a dominant half against Spanish River.

Wright’s first score came in the first quarter — a highlight reel effort where he broke multiple tackles and showed off his balance, toughness and speed.

Palm Beach Central running back Zequan Wright (4) takes the handoff from quarterback Caleb Butler (14) against Pahokee on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 in Pahokee.

His next carry was more of the same as Wright burst through a hole in the middle of the field, got into Spanish River’s secondary and immediately cut across to the left sideline and outraced Sharks defenders to the end zone.

His first carry in the Broncos half against Cardinal Gibbons also impressed as he showcased his vision and elusiveness on a long run.

Wright was offered by a handful of schools last spring. It’s hard to imagine Wright capping this spring any better than he did with his performance Thursday.

Here’s a look at five other players who stood out Thursday. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Cardinal Gibbons 2026 DL Cory Simon

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Simon got off the ball quickly and was disruptive against both Spanish River and Palm Beach Central. It was a consistent effort, too with Simon standing out in both halves.

Simon may not have had a big impact on the stat sheet, but his ability to get into the backfield allowed his teammates to make easy tackles.

Cardinal Gibbons 2026 QB Jayden Torres

With new arrival Preston Wright unable to play because of the FHSAA’s transfer rule, Torres got the start. He made the most of it.

Torres threw three touchdown passes and also showed his ability to extended plays with his legs. Cardinal Gibbons coaches are very high on the 6-foot, 175-pound rising junior, and it was clear why on Thursday.

Spanish River 2025 ATH Blake Wallace

Blake Wallace, Spanish River

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Wallace had plenty of opportunities to impress Thursday as the Sharks schemed multiple ways to get the ball into his hands.

Wallace’s biggest play was a long touchdown against Cardinal Gibbons where he made a nice catch along the left sideline and broke multiple tackles before scoring.

Wallace, whose offers include Pitt, Coastal Carolina, FAU, Liberty and Marshall, also played safety for the Sharks.

Cardinal Gibbons 2025 WR Brian Williams

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Williams literally stands out and is easy to project as an outside receiver at the next level.

Williams scored touchdowns against both Spanish River and Palm Beach Central. His score against Central was a 75-yard play on Gibbons’ first offensive play of the half.

Williams and rising senior Trent DuBuc – who also caught a touchdown against Spanish River – should be a tough combination in the fall.

Palm Beach Central 2025 WR Kamare Williams

Palm Beach Central wide receiver Kamare Williams makes a touchdown catch against Benjamin cornerback Joshua Smith during their game in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

Williams didn’t waste any time Thursday as he hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass on Central’s first offensive play against Spanish River.

It was one play, but it was a snapshot of why Williams is coveted by so many coaches. He used every bit of his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame to go up and make an acrobatic catch against tight coverage.

Williams, ranked No. 75 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, has a top seven of Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss and Pitt.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: PB Central RB Wright headlines list of standouts at Gibbons jamboree