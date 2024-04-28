Recruiting: Berkeley Prep star DB Dallas Golden commits to Notre Dame

Berkeley Prep rising senior Dallas Golden, one of the premier defensive backs in the 2025 class, has committed to Notre Dame.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Golden announced his decision Sunday afternoon on X. He also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and several others.

ALL GLORY TO GOD!!☘️✝️ https://t.co/UqmCYhg3pO — Dallas Golden (@DallasGolden8) April 28, 2024

He becomes the second elite defensive back from Florida to commit to Notre Dame's 2025 class, joining West Orange safety Ivan Taylor.

Golden was a two-way star for Berkeley Prep in 2023, leading the Buccaneers to Class 2M state championship. It was the first state title in program history.

He finished the year with 1,467 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, 32 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns and recorded five interceptions with four pass breakups on defense.

