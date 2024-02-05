Recruiting: Benjamin's Amaree Williams headlines top unsigned 2024 players

Many high school seniors made their college decision official during the early signing period in December, but several FBS-level recruits still are available.

The list is headlined by Benjamin athlete Amaree Williams, the No. 21 player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100,who reclassified just days before the early signing period.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Willimas verbally committed to Florida State on Saturday, just days after Seminoles coach Mike Norvell arrived on campus via helicopter for a visit.

Williams joins a Florida State recruiting class that includes signees Charles Lester (Venice CB, No. 13 USA Today Florida Network top 100), Cai Bates (Edgewater CB, No. 16) and Lawayne McCoy (Miami Central WR/ATH, No. 17).

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, here's a look at 10 of the top unsigned seniors in Florida. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Camren Campbell (Tampa Bay Tech DB)

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Campbell was decommitted from Michigan State in September, shortly after former coach Mel Tucker was suspended amid accusations of sexual harassment. Campbell was offered by Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia and others during the fall.

Chalil Cummings (Bradford ATH)

Bradford High School Chalil Cummings (2) runs during second half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. Bradford won 22-21 in overtime after making the two point conversion. They will play for the state championship in Tallahassee. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Cummings caught 47 passes for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 83 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Tornadoes Class 2S state runner-up team. Cummings committed to Memphis in January.

Casey Etienne (Cardinal Gibbons S)

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Etienne recorded 45 tackles – including a career-best 13 tackles against American Heritage in the regional championship game – and a fumble recovery in 2023. He’s been offered by several Power 5 and Ivy League programs.

Trever Jackson (Jones QB)

West Orange High School Warriors’ Trever Jackson throws the ball at the Florida High School 7v7 Association state championship in The Villages on Friday, June 24, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT] Florida High School 7v7 Association State Championship

Jackson, who decommitted from Ole Miss during the season, announced he would accept a preferred walk-on spot at Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder threw for 916 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

Zycarl Lewis (Venice WR)

Venice wide receiver Zycarl Lewis (2) evades the grasp of Manatee defensive back Daron Jean (23) during Friday night light action in Venice, Florida. The Indians defeated the Hurricanes 56-24. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

The No. 75 player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 decommitted from Colorado before the early signing period. He led Venice’s Class 4S state runner-up squad with 41 catches for 950 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 645 returns yards and four special teams scores.

Dennis Murray Jr. (Mainland QB)

Mainland Dennis Murray Jr. (14) celebrates a touchdown during Friday night’s game against Vanguard December 1st, 2023.

The state champion-winning quarterback, who threw for 1,569 yards and rushed for 957 yards and 29 total touchdowns in 2023, committed to Georgia State on Jan. 31. Murray is one of the few high school players who saw his recruitment pick up after the early signing period.

James Randle (Homestead WR/CB)

James Randle makes a one-handed catch for a 35-yard touchdown in Mainland's 42-29 win over DeLand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Randle was a 1,000-yard receiver at Mainland as a junior, but played more defensive back for Homestead as a senior. He recorded two tackles in the Class 3S state championship game. Miami and Toledo both offered Randle during the season.

Tyreek’e Robinson (Manatee DL)

Tyreek'e Robinson, Manatee High, Herald-Tribune All-Area Football Defense Team 2023

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Robinson recorded 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and seven quarterback hurries in 2023. He picked up offers from Auburn, Colorado, Louisville, Miami and USC during the recruiting process.

D’Marius Rucker (Lakeland RB)

Lakeland Dreadnaughts running back D'marius Rucker (3) rushes with ball escaping Buchholz Bobcats offensive lineman Elijah Daniels (54) during the first half in the Semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The Dreadnaughts running back battled injuries during the regular season but reminded everyone how special he is during the postseason, including a 278-yard performance against Lake Minneola in the regional final. Charleston Southern and FAMU both offered in December.

Amaree Williams (Benjamin ATH)

Benjamin wide receiver Amaree Williams catches a pass for a touchdown over Cardinal Newman during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Williams, No. 21 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 rank, reclassified to the class of 2024 shortly before the early signing period and committed to Florida State on Saturday. He caught 16 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns and recorded 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks on defense in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Benjamin's Amaree Williams headlines top unsigned 2024 recruits