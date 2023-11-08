Recruiting: Atlantic LB Parrish vs. West Boca RB Mallory among top individual matchups

One of Florida’s best inside linebackers and one of the state’s top sophomore running backs will go head-to-head in the Region 3-3M playoffs.

The winner of that individual matchup likely will go a long way to determining which team will still be playing in the semifinals.

Senior Jayden Parrish leads Atlantic, the No. 2 seed in the region, against No. 7 West Boca Raton and standout Javian Mallory.

West Boca Raton Javian Mallory defenders gains ground against St. Andrews in West Boca Raton, Florida on September 8, 2023.

Parrish, a Florida State commit, comes into the postseason averaging a team-best 10 tackles per game. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder also has seven tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Mallory is having a breakout season for the Bulls. Through Week 10, he rushed for 1,247 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per carry.

Mallory already has a dozen Power 5 offers, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.

Here’s a look at some of the other potential individual matchups featuring top recruits.

Winter Park 2024 CB Vernon Woodward vs. Mandarin 2025 WR Jaime Ffrench

(Region 1-4M: No. 5 Mandarin at No. 4 Winter Park)

Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) celebrates his touchdown score with Aquaryus Glover (13) during the third quarter of a regular season high school football matchup Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Mandarin Mustangs defeated the Riverside Generals 50-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Woodward (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is committed to Illinois. He has 20 tackles, 1 interception and 4 passes defended. Ffrench (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is committed to Alabama. He caught 37 passes for 831 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Central 2024 ATH Lawayne McCoy vs. Edison 2025 CB Jett White

(Region 4-2M: No. 7 Edison at No. 2 Central)

McCoy (6-foot, 170 pounds) is committed to Florida State. He caught 24 passes for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns through Week 10. White (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

Armwood 2025 RB Girard Pringle vs. Wharton 2024 EDGE/LB Booker Pickett Jr.

(Region 1-3M: No. 7 Wharton at No. 2 Armwood)

Pringle (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has offers from Iowa, Louisville, Ole Miss, West Virginia and others. He rushed for 1,429 yards and 23 touchdowns though Week 10. Pickett (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is committed to Miami. He has 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Heritage EDGE Adam Kissayi vs. Vero Beach 2026 OT Champ Smith

(Region 3-4S: No. 5 Vero Beach at No. 4 Heritage)

Adam Kissayi of Heritage runs drills with the team Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Kissayi (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) is a Clemson commit. He had 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack through Week 10. Smith (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) has offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.

Olympia 2024 WR Joshua Evans vs. Dr. Phillips 2025 S Maliki Wright

(Region 2-4M: No. 6 Dr. Phillips at No. 3 Olympia)

Evans (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had offers from Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State and others. He had 27 catches for 508 yards and 5 touchdowns through Week 10. Wright (6-foot, 170 pounds) is a USF commit. He had 58 tackles and two interceptions through Week 10.

Santaluces 2025 WR Jamar Browder vs. Palm Beach Gardens 2024 S Michael Wright III

(Region 3-4M: No. 5 Palm Beach Gardens at No. 4 Santaluces)

3-star safety Michael Wright III takes direction from coaches on the third day of fall camp for Palm Beach Gardens.

Browder (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) has offers from Appalachian State, Houston, Indiana, Pitt and others. He caught 28 passes for 564 yards and 9 touchdowns through Week 10. Wright (5-foot-11, 176 pounds) is committed to FAU. He had 24 tackles, 2 interceptions and 5 passes broken up through Week 9.

Bolles 2024 DL Garrison Butler vs. Bishop Kenny 2024 QB James Resar

(Region 1-2M: No. 5 Bishop Kenny at No. 4 Bolles)

Bolles' Garrison Butler (52) reacts to tackling Ed White's Joseph Williams (23) during the second quarter of a high school football scrimmage Friday, May 26, 2023 at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles Bulldogs held off the Ed White Commanders 23-21.

Butler (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) is committed to Cincinnati. He has 48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Resar (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is committed to Iowa. Resar had thrown for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns through Week 10.

Jones 2024 DL D’antre Robinson vs. Oviedo 2025 OL Nathan Tveit

(Region 1-3M: No. 5 Jones and No. 4 Oviedo)

Robinson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) is committed to Texas. He has 38 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Tveit (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) has offers from Liberty, Marshall, Texas A&M and USF.

Buchholz 2024 RB/LB Myles Graham vs. Mosley 2025 EDGE Raedyn Bruens

(Region 1-4S: No. 8 Mosley at No. 1 Buchholz)

Buchholz Bobcats running back Myles Graham (2) breaks a tackle during the first half against the Eastside Rams at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, September 8, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Graham (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) is committed to Florida. Bruens has offers from FAU, Troy, USF and others. He has 43 tackles, 7 tackles and 2 sacks.

Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo vs. Navarre 2024 CB Tyrell Marshall

(Region 1-4S: No. 6 Navarre at No. 3 Bartram Trail)

Tyrell Marshall (5) returns a kickoff during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Trujillo (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is committed to UCF. Trujillo has thrown for 1,054 yards and 8 touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards and 2 touchdowns. Marshall (6-foot, 175 pounds) is committed to Memphis. He has 37 tackles and 2 blocked field goals.

Jensen Beach 2024 RB Dennis Palmer Jr. vs. Rockledge 2024 LB DJ McCormick

(Region 3-3S: No. 5 Rockledge at No. 4 Jensen Beach)

DJ McCormick of Rockledge drags down Merritt Island QB Shaun Hartman Jr. during their game Friday, October 20, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Palmer (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has offers from FAU, FIU, Indiana, Western Kentucky and others. He had 820 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns through Week 9. McCormick (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is a UCF commit. He had 89 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles through Week 10.

Dunbar 2024 WR Tawaski Abrams vs. Fort Myers 2025 CB Madrid Tucker

(Region 4-3S: No. 5 Fort Myers at No. 4 Dunbar)

Tawaski Abrams of Dunbar jumps out of reach of Jeremiah Dean of Bishop Verot on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers.

Abrams (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is committed to Florida. He has 200 rushing yards, 326 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns. Tucker (5-foot-11, 155 pounds) has offers from UCF, USF, Western Michigan and others. He has 31 tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.

Barron Collier 2025 QB Niko Boyce vs. Port Charlotte 2025 DL Myron Charles

(Region 4-3M: No. 6 Port Charlotte at No. 3 Barron Collier)

Barron Collier Cougars quarterback Niko Boyce (14) lifts the Catfish Bowl trophy after the team defeated the Gulf Coast Sharks 28-21 at Gulf Coast High School in Naples on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Boyce (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has offers from Oregon and UConn. He has thrown for 1,675 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 532 yards and 10 touchdowns. Charles (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCF and others. He has 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hurries.

Fort Meade 2024 WR Joshua Porter vs. Booker 2026 ATH Karaijus Hayes

(Region 2-2S: No. 7 Booker at No. 2 Fort Meade)

Booker safety Karaijus Hayes (#4) is tackled by a Braden River player after intercepting a pass. The Booker Tornadoes hosted the Braden River Pirates Friday night, Sept. 22, 2023.

Porter (6-foot, 172 pounds) is committed to USF. He has 389 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Hayes (5-foot-9, 150 pounds) has an offer from Miami. Hayes has 30 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 passes defended.

St. Augustine 2024 DB Devonte Lyons vs. Middleburg 2025 DL Bernard Carter

(Region 1-3S: No. 8 Middleburg at No. 1 St. Augustine)

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) runs throughj Nease Panthers Cade Papineau (2) and other Nease defenders on his way to the end zone for his team's second touchdown of the game during first quarter action. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets traveled to Nease High School's Panther Stadium for Friday night's Saint Johns County high school football rivalry game October 6, 2023.

Lyons (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) has offers from Georgia Southern, Temple, UAB, Western Kentucky and others. He has 767 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Carter (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) has offers from Georgia Southern and West Virginia. He has 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: Parrish vs. Mallory among top individual matchups