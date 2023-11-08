Recruiting: Atlantic LB Parrish vs. West Boca RB Mallory among top individual matchups
One of Florida’s best inside linebackers and one of the state’s top sophomore running backs will go head-to-head in the Region 3-3M playoffs.
The winner of that individual matchup likely will go a long way to determining which team will still be playing in the semifinals.
Senior Jayden Parrish leads Atlantic, the No. 2 seed in the region, against No. 7 West Boca Raton and standout Javian Mallory.
Parrish, a Florida State commit, comes into the postseason averaging a team-best 10 tackles per game. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder also has seven tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Mallory is having a breakout season for the Bulls. Through Week 10, he rushed for 1,247 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per carry.
Mallory already has a dozen Power 5 offers, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.
Here’s a look at some of the other potential individual matchups featuring top recruits.
Winter Park 2024 CB Vernon Woodward vs. Mandarin 2025 WR Jaime Ffrench
(Region 1-4M: No. 5 Mandarin at No. 4 Winter Park)
Woodward (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is committed to Illinois. He has 20 tackles, 1 interception and 4 passes defended. Ffrench (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is committed to Alabama. He caught 37 passes for 831 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Central 2024 ATH Lawayne McCoy vs. Edison 2025 CB Jett White
(Region 4-2M: No. 7 Edison at No. 2 Central)
McCoy (6-foot, 170 pounds) is committed to Florida State. He caught 24 passes for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns through Week 10. White (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and others.
Armwood 2025 RB Girard Pringle vs. Wharton 2024 EDGE/LB Booker Pickett Jr.
(Region 1-3M: No. 7 Wharton at No. 2 Armwood)
Pringle (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has offers from Iowa, Louisville, Ole Miss, West Virginia and others. He rushed for 1,429 yards and 23 touchdowns though Week 10. Pickett (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is committed to Miami. He has 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Heritage EDGE Adam Kissayi vs. Vero Beach 2026 OT Champ Smith
(Region 3-4S: No. 5 Vero Beach at No. 4 Heritage)
Kissayi (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) is a Clemson commit. He had 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack through Week 10. Smith (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) has offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.
Olympia 2024 WR Joshua Evans vs. Dr. Phillips 2025 S Maliki Wright
(Region 2-4M: No. 6 Dr. Phillips at No. 3 Olympia)
Evans (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had offers from Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State and others. He had 27 catches for 508 yards and 5 touchdowns through Week 10. Wright (6-foot, 170 pounds) is a USF commit. He had 58 tackles and two interceptions through Week 10.
Santaluces 2025 WR Jamar Browder vs. Palm Beach Gardens 2024 S Michael Wright III
(Region 3-4M: No. 5 Palm Beach Gardens at No. 4 Santaluces)
Browder (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) has offers from Appalachian State, Houston, Indiana, Pitt and others. He caught 28 passes for 564 yards and 9 touchdowns through Week 10. Wright (5-foot-11, 176 pounds) is committed to FAU. He had 24 tackles, 2 interceptions and 5 passes broken up through Week 9.
Bolles 2024 DL Garrison Butler vs. Bishop Kenny 2024 QB James Resar
(Region 1-2M: No. 5 Bishop Kenny at No. 4 Bolles)
Butler (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) is committed to Cincinnati. He has 48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Resar (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is committed to Iowa. Resar had thrown for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns through Week 10.
Jones 2024 DL D’antre Robinson vs. Oviedo 2025 OL Nathan Tveit
(Region 1-3M: No. 5 Jones and No. 4 Oviedo)
Robinson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) is committed to Texas. He has 38 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Tveit (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) has offers from Liberty, Marshall, Texas A&M and USF.
Buchholz 2024 RB/LB Myles Graham vs. Mosley 2025 EDGE Raedyn Bruens
(Region 1-4S: No. 8 Mosley at No. 1 Buchholz)
Graham (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) is committed to Florida. Bruens has offers from FAU, Troy, USF and others. He has 43 tackles, 7 tackles and 2 sacks.
Bartram Trail 2024 QB Riley Trujillo vs. Navarre 2024 CB Tyrell Marshall
(Region 1-4S: No. 6 Navarre at No. 3 Bartram Trail)
Trujillo (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is committed to UCF. Trujillo has thrown for 1,054 yards and 8 touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards and 2 touchdowns. Marshall (6-foot, 175 pounds) is committed to Memphis. He has 37 tackles and 2 blocked field goals.
Jensen Beach 2024 RB Dennis Palmer Jr. vs. Rockledge 2024 LB DJ McCormick
(Region 3-3S: No. 5 Rockledge at No. 4 Jensen Beach)
Palmer (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has offers from FAU, FIU, Indiana, Western Kentucky and others. He had 820 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns through Week 9. McCormick (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is a UCF commit. He had 89 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles through Week 10.
Dunbar 2024 WR Tawaski Abrams vs. Fort Myers 2025 CB Madrid Tucker
(Region 4-3S: No. 5 Fort Myers at No. 4 Dunbar)
Abrams (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is committed to Florida. He has 200 rushing yards, 326 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns. Tucker (5-foot-11, 155 pounds) has offers from UCF, USF, Western Michigan and others. He has 31 tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.
Barron Collier 2025 QB Niko Boyce vs. Port Charlotte 2025 DL Myron Charles
(Region 4-3M: No. 6 Port Charlotte at No. 3 Barron Collier)
Boyce (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has offers from Oregon and UConn. He has thrown for 1,675 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 532 yards and 10 touchdowns. Charles (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCF and others. He has 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hurries.
Fort Meade 2024 WR Joshua Porter vs. Booker 2026 ATH Karaijus Hayes
(Region 2-2S: No. 7 Booker at No. 2 Fort Meade)
Porter (6-foot, 172 pounds) is committed to USF. He has 389 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Hayes (5-foot-9, 150 pounds) has an offer from Miami. Hayes has 30 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 passes defended.
St. Augustine 2024 DB Devonte Lyons vs. Middleburg 2025 DL Bernard Carter
(Region 1-3S: No. 8 Middleburg at No. 1 St. Augustine)
Lyons (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) has offers from Georgia Southern, Temple, UAB, Western Kentucky and others. He has 767 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Carter (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) has offers from Georgia Southern and West Virginia. He has 40 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries.
