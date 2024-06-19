Recruiting analysts predicted the Isaiah Gibson USC decommit

The core of USC’s 2025 recruiting class took a hit with the decommitment of four-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson, which was followed by the added decommitment of Justus Terry. Gibson, out of Warner Robins High School in Georgia, is a 6-5, 260-pound five-star edge rusher who originally committed to the Trojans back in March.

Gibson is rated as a five-star prospect, the 36th-best prospect in the country and second-best player at his position, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He recorded a team-leading 17 sacks and 55 tackles for loss and is considered the second-best edge rusher in the Class of 2025.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong added fuel to the fire by changing his recruiting projection for Gibson to Georgia while he was still committed to USC. 247Sports’ Josh Pate also made comments referring to Gibson and Terry, saying, “No one is betting the farm that they stay committed to USC,” and in regard to Georgia’s recruiting of in-state defensive talents, “They win those more often than not.”

